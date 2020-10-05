Software company founder McAfee charged with tax evasion

In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, internet security pioneer John McAfee announces his candidacy for president in Opelika, Ala. McAfee has been charged with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while also doing consulting work, making speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary, prosecutors in Tennessee said Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP, File)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been charged with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consulting work, made speaking engagements and sold the rights to his life story for a documentary, prosecutors in Tennessee said Monday.
A June indictment charging McAfee with tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns was unsealed in federal court in Memphis on Monday after McAfee's arrest in Spain, where extradition to the U.S. is pending, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.
Online court records do not show whether McAfee has a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.
McAfee developed early internet security software and has been sought by authorities in the U.S. and Belize in the past.
The indictment said McAfee failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite receiving “considerable income” from several sources. The indictment does not allege that McAfee received any income or had any connection with the antivirus software company bearing his name during those years, prosecutors said.
McAfee evaded taxes by directing his income to be paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of others, the indictment said. McAfee hid assets from the Internal Revenue Service, including real estate property, a vehicle and a yacht, in the names of others, prosecutors said.
If convicted of all charges, McAfee could face up to 30 years in prison.
McAfee was released from detention in the Dominican Republic in July 2019 after he and five others were suspected of traveling on a yacht carrying high-caliber weapons, ammunition and military-style gear, officials in the Caribbean Island said at the time.
7 Stocks That Aggressive Investors Can Buy Now
There’s nothing like a steep market correction to test the risk appetite of even the most seasoned investor. With many investors seeing their 401k’s down 25%, 30% or more, it’s not surprising that many investors are taking money off the table.
And even during the most bullish market conditions, keeping some powder dry is a prudent decision.
But if you have an above-average risk appetite, then sitting on the sidelines is not your cup of tea. If you’re an investor with above-average risk tolerance, there are some opportunities to profit in this market. But you have to be looking in the right places.
At this time, the small-cap sector offers some interesting choices. Small-cap stocks are companies that have a market cap of less than $2 billion. Many of these stocks fall under the category of penny stocks, but that doesn’t make them bad. In some cases, they’re just obscure companies.
But right now, many investors will take growth wherever they can get it. And that’s why you should take a careful look at the 7 stocks we have in this presentation. The cost of entry is not high and the potential reward is worth your interest.
View the "7 Stocks That Aggressive Investors Can Buy Now".