Software Stock Rewards Put Traders With Lofty Profits

Subscribers to our Schaeffer's Weekly Options Countdown service scored a 200% profit with our recommended Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) November 4, 2022 87-strike put in just over a week. Now seems like a good time to share our reasoning for initiating this short position.

When we made our recommendation on Sunday, Oct. 30, the security was falling into its declining 50-day moving average. That trendline was also home to the $85 level -- five times SPLK's initial public offering (IPO) -- and the site of its March, June, July, and September's lows. Plus, Splunk stock was down 28% year-to-date and more than 50% year-over-year, indicating the shares had little technical support.

At the time of our recommendation, options traders were brushing off the stock's weak price action, and favoring bullish bets. This was per SPLK's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.45, which stood higher than just 4% of annual readings and was evidence of a put-bias amongst short-term traders. What's more, the top 11 open interest positions were calls, and 154,000 calls were on deck across all expiries versus just 69,000 puts.

The security is down 4.3% at $72.64 at last check, pulling even further away from the aforementioned 50-day trendline. While SPLK is holding above its annual lows, the equity is now 58.5% lower year-over-year, with a 37.9% year-to-date deficit to boot.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

