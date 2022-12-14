Software Stock Scores 200% Profit in Under Two Days

Subscribers to our Schaeffer's Expiration Week Countdown Bulletin service scored a 200% profit with our recommended Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) December 16, 2023 16-strike call in just two days. Below, we'll dive into our bullish stance on SE and how the trade played out so quickly.

At the time of our recommendation on Sunday, Dec. 11, we highlighted SE's mid-November, post-earnings upside gap on the charts, which acted as support over the next month. Subsequently, the shares formed a bullish triangle continuation that saw the shares move higher to profit.

Short interest accounted for 7% of Sea stock's available float, after forming a peak in early October. Simply put, the combination implied that bears moved to cover.

Options premium was affordably priced at the moment, too. SE's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 91 out of 100 implied the equity outperformed volatility expectations over the last year. What's more, its implied volatility (IV) was 74% with the 20-day historical volatility (HV) at 82% and 252-day HC at 88%.

Sea stock tacked on 2.8% in Monday's trading, and traded as high as $68.67 this morning. We closed out our SE call within the first five minutes of trading today, allowing subscribers to lock in a 200% profit in just over one trading day.

This article presents seven large-cap stocks that are regarded as cheap based on their price-to-earnings ratio. The price-to-earnings ratio tells an investor how much they are paying per share for every dollar of a company's profit.

You can find a stock's P/E ratio by dividing its stock price by its earnings per share. That looks like this:

P/E Ratio = Stock Price/Earnings per share (EPS)

For example, if a company is reporting earnings of $3 per share and their stock is selling for $30 per share, the P/E ratio is 10 ($30 per share/$3 per share). Many investors will look at a benchmark index like the S&P 500 as their guide for defining if a company's P/E ratio makes a stock cheap or expensive. At the time of this writing, the average P/E ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 was 14x to 17x. That is the range we're using for determining if a stock is cheap.

Of course, what is considered a “good" P/E ratio may depend on the market sector. For example, technology stocks tend to have a higher P/E ratio than the S&P average because they are projected to have stronger earnings and stock price growth than the broader market.

