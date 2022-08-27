S&P 500   4,057.66
Software Stock Soars on Reports of Potential Sale

Fri., August 26, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Software name Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) is soaring today, up 12.4% to trade at $40.22 at last glance, after Bloomberg reported the company is currently exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. Stifel threw in a bull note after the news, raising its price target to $38 from $32. 

Today's pop has EVBG further removing itself from its Aug. 1, roughly five-year low of $24.10, and trading at its highest level since early June. Plus, the stock is gapping above the 100-day moving average, which has been pressuring the stock since November. Year-to-date, the equity remains down 40.2%, however.

Though short interest has been unwinding, down 18.8% over the past month, the 2.18 million shares sold short still account for 5.7% of the stock's available float. Meanwhile, there is plenty of room for optimism amongst analysts, with eight of the 11 in coverage carrying a "hold" or worse rating. 

Options bears appear to be betting on a correction, with 1,663 puts across the tape so far today -- 24 times the intraday average in EVBG's typically quiet options pits. The February 25- and 30-strike puts account for most of this activity, with new positions being bought to open at the February 35 put. 

 

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

