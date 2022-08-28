Software Stock Soars on Reports of Potential Sale

Software name Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) is soaring today, up 12.4% to trade at $40.22 at last glance, after Bloomberg reported the company is currently exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. Stifel threw in a bull note after the news, raising its price target to $38 from $32.

Today's pop has EVBG further removing itself from its Aug. 1, roughly five-year low of $24.10, and trading at its highest level since early June. Plus, the stock is gapping above the 100-day moving average, which has been pressuring the stock since November. Year-to-date, the equity remains down 40.2%, however.

Though short interest has been unwinding, down 18.8% over the past month, the 2.18 million shares sold short still account for 5.7% of the stock's available float. Meanwhile, there is plenty of room for optimism amongst analysts, with eight of the 11 in coverage carrying a "hold" or worse rating.

Options bears appear to be betting on a correction, with 1,663 puts across the tape so far today -- 24 times the intraday average in EVBG's typically quiet options pits. The February 25- and 30-strike puts account for most of this activity, with new positions being bought to open at the February 35 put.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".