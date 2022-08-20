S&P 500   4,228.48
Software Stock Surges After Upbeat Report

Fri., August 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) stock is surging today, up 13.8% to trade at $170.08 at last glance, after the software concern's narrower-than-anticipated fiscal fourth quarter losses of 3 cents per share, better-than-expected revenue, and upbeat guidance. No fewer than nine analysts lifted their price targets after the event, with the highest from KBW to $269 from $245. 

Today's pop has BILL on track to snap a three-day losing streak, now trading at its highest levels since early May. The stock has moved higher -- albeit choppily -- since its May 12, nearly two-year low of $89.87, though it still sits 29.6% lower year-to-date. 

Options bulls are targeting enthusiastic after the results, with 11,000 calls exchanged so far -- 15 times the intraday average volume and over double the amount of puts. Expiring today, the August 180 call is the most popular, with new positions being bought to open there. These traders are in luck, as the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a 93 out of 100, meaning it has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations in the past year.

Analysts are overwhelmingly bullish toward Bill.com stock as well. Of the 15 in coverage, 14 carry a "strong buy" rating. Meanwhile, short interest represents 6.3% of the stock's available float, or three days worth of pent-up buying power. 

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

