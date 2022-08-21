Software Stock Surges After Upbeat Report

Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) stock is surging today, up 13.8% to trade at $170.08 at last glance, after the software concern's narrower-than-anticipated fiscal fourth quarter losses of 3 cents per share, better-than-expected revenue, and upbeat guidance. No fewer than nine analysts lifted their price targets after the event, with the highest from KBW to $269 from $245.

Today's pop has BILL on track to snap a three-day losing streak, now trading at its highest levels since early May. The stock has moved higher -- albeit choppily -- since its May 12, nearly two-year low of $89.87, though it still sits 29.6% lower year-to-date.

Options bulls are targeting enthusiastic after the results, with 11,000 calls exchanged so far -- 15 times the intraday average volume and over double the amount of puts. Expiring today, the August 180 call is the most popular, with new positions being bought to open there. These traders are in luck, as the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a 93 out of 100, meaning it has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations in the past year.

Analysts are overwhelmingly bullish toward Bill.com stock as well. Of the 15 in coverage, 14 carry a "strong buy" rating. Meanwhile, short interest represents 6.3% of the stock's available float, or three days worth of pent-up buying power.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".