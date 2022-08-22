S&P 500   4,228.48
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
Is Lonely Kohl's Ready to Be Picked Up?
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?

Software Stock Surges After Upbeat Report

Last updated on Mon., August 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) stock is surging today, up 13.8% to trade at $170.08 at last glance, after the software concern's narrower-than-anticipated fiscal fourth quarter losses of 3 cents per share, better-than-expected revenue, and upbeat guidance. No fewer than nine analysts lifted their price targets after the event, with the highest from KBW to $269 from $245. 

Today's pop has BILL on track to snap a three-day losing streak, now trading at its highest levels since early May. The stock has moved higher -- albeit choppily -- since its May 12, nearly two-year low of $89.87, though it still sits 29.6% lower year-to-date. 

Options bulls are targeting enthusiastic after the results, with 11,000 calls exchanged so far -- 15 times the intraday average volume and over double the amount of puts. Expiring today, the August 180 call is the most popular, with new positions being bought to open there. These traders are in luck, as the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a 93 out of 100, meaning it has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations in the past year.

Analysts are overwhelmingly bullish toward Bill.com stock as well. Of the 15 in coverage, 14 carry a "strong buy" rating. Meanwhile, short interest represents 6.3% of the stock's available float, or three days worth of pent-up buying power. 

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

