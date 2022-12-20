QQQ   268.38 (-0.51%)
AAPL   131.60 (-0.58%)
MSFT   238.75 (-0.71%)
META   113.50 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   87.90 (-0.61%)
AMZN   85.03 (+0.13%)
TSLA   146.80 (-2.05%)
NVDA   160.95 (-0.98%)
NIO   10.61 (-4.07%)
BABA   85.30 (-2.13%)
AMD   64.06 (-0.82%)
T   17.81 (-0.28%)
MU   51.40 (-0.62%)
CGC   2.43 (+0.83%)
F   11.67 (-0.17%)
GE   77.68 (-0.49%)
DIS   85.73 (-0.06%)
AMC   4.82 (-1.43%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.21%)
PYPL   68.44 (-0.74%)
NFLX   281.05 (-2.51%)
QQQ   268.38 (-0.51%)
AAPL   131.60 (-0.58%)
MSFT   238.75 (-0.71%)
META   113.50 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   87.90 (-0.61%)
AMZN   85.03 (+0.13%)
TSLA   146.80 (-2.05%)
NVDA   160.95 (-0.98%)
NIO   10.61 (-4.07%)
BABA   85.30 (-2.13%)
AMD   64.06 (-0.82%)
T   17.81 (-0.28%)
MU   51.40 (-0.62%)
CGC   2.43 (+0.83%)
F   11.67 (-0.17%)
GE   77.68 (-0.49%)
DIS   85.73 (-0.06%)
AMC   4.82 (-1.43%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.21%)
PYPL   68.44 (-0.74%)
NFLX   281.05 (-2.51%)
QQQ   268.38 (-0.51%)
AAPL   131.60 (-0.58%)
MSFT   238.75 (-0.71%)
META   113.50 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   87.90 (-0.61%)
AMZN   85.03 (+0.13%)
TSLA   146.80 (-2.05%)
NVDA   160.95 (-0.98%)
NIO   10.61 (-4.07%)
BABA   85.30 (-2.13%)
AMD   64.06 (-0.82%)
T   17.81 (-0.28%)
MU   51.40 (-0.62%)
CGC   2.43 (+0.83%)
F   11.67 (-0.17%)
GE   77.68 (-0.49%)
DIS   85.73 (-0.06%)
AMC   4.82 (-1.43%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.21%)
PYPL   68.44 (-0.74%)
NFLX   281.05 (-2.51%)
QQQ   268.38 (-0.51%)
AAPL   131.60 (-0.58%)
MSFT   238.75 (-0.71%)
META   113.50 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   87.90 (-0.61%)
AMZN   85.03 (+0.13%)
TSLA   146.80 (-2.05%)
NVDA   160.95 (-0.98%)
NIO   10.61 (-4.07%)
BABA   85.30 (-2.13%)
AMD   64.06 (-0.82%)
T   17.81 (-0.28%)
MU   51.40 (-0.62%)
CGC   2.43 (+0.83%)
F   11.67 (-0.17%)
GE   77.68 (-0.49%)
DIS   85.73 (-0.06%)
AMC   4.82 (-1.43%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.21%)
PYPL   68.44 (-0.74%)
NFLX   281.05 (-2.51%)

Solar Stock Drawing Attention in the Options Pits

Mon., December 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is down 5% at $27.69 at last glance, eyeing its third-straight drop of over 4%. Though the negative price action has RUN dropping below recent support at the $28 level, the stock's 180-day moving average lingers below as support. Year-to-date, the solar name is down 19.2%. 

Options traders have been targeting RUN recently. The stock landed on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of S&P 400 names that have attracted the most options volume over the past 10 days. In that time period, 54,411 calls and 67,690 puts exchanged hands. The most popular contract during this time was the December 28 put, followed by the December 30 call.  

Plus, at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), RUN's put/call ratio over these past two weeks ranks higher than 99% of readings in its annual range. 

Options look like a good way to go at the moment, too, per the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), which sits at a relatively high 83 out of 100. This means the stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

Meanwhile, it's also worth noting that short interest represents 14.2% of the stock's available float. It would take nearly four days to buy back these bearish bets, at Sunrun stock's average pace of trading. 

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: