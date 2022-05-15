S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill

Some Shanghai businesses to reopen Monday, officials say

Sunday, May 15, 2022 | Huizhong Wu, Associated Press


Residents wearing face masks line up behind barricaded tapes for COVID mass testing near a residential area on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Supermarkets, malls and restaurants in Shanghai will be allowed to open in a limited capacity starting Monday, officials said, even while it remained unclear whether residents would be let out from their homes.

The city's Vice Mayor Chen Tong said Sunday at a daily press briefing that grocery stores, malls, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to reopen while implementing measures that “reduce the flow of people."

Agriculture markets will also be allowed to reopen while ensuring “no contact” transactions. Restaurants will be allowed to serve takeout.

However, Shanghai's transportation department said Sunday that all subway lines in the city had stopped operating. It was unclear when those services would restart.

City residents are waiting cautiously to see how the new measures will actually play out. Although the city's official total lockdown began at the end of March, many have been stuck in their homes for longer.

Shanghai officials have previously said the city of 25 million people would reopen in a limited way, only for restrictions to return even as cases wane.

Residents who have been allowed to return to work are put into a “closed loop” system similar to the one used for the Olympics. That means they cannot return home but have to live on-site.

China reported 1,718 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the vast majority being infections without symptoms.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.