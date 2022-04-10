S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Live Updates | War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile
Live Updates | Finland returns shipment of art to Russia
Live Updates | UK says Russia trying to boost troop numbers
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Live Updates | Ukrainian town combs debris for living, dead
S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Live Updates | War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile
Live Updates | Finland returns shipment of art to Russia
Live Updates | UK says Russia trying to boost troop numbers
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Live Updates | Ukrainian town combs debris for living, dead
S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Live Updates | War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile
Live Updates | Finland returns shipment of art to Russia
Live Updates | UK says Russia trying to boost troop numbers
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Live Updates | Ukrainian town combs debris for living, dead
S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Live Updates | War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile
Live Updates | Finland returns shipment of art to Russia
Live Updates | UK says Russia trying to boost troop numbers
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Live Updates | Ukrainian town combs debris for living, dead

‘Sonic 2’ steals weekend box office, but ‘Ambulance’ stalls

Sunday, April 10, 2022 | Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer


This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sped to the top of the charts in its opening weekend, earning an impressive $71 million according to studio estimates Sunday. Paramount’s PG-rated sequel easily bested the weekend’s other major newcomer, Michael Bay's “Ambulance,” which faltered in theaters.

“Sonic 2,” which brings back the first film’s director, writers and cast, including James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, who voices the blue video game character, opened in 4,234 locations and actually surpassed its predecessor’s opening weekend. The first “Sonic the Hedgehog” opened over the Presidents Day holiday weekend in February 2020, earning $58 million in its first three days.

“The normal pattern domestically is that sequels slide a little bit," said Chris Aronson, the president of domestic distribution for Paramount. “But we certainly bucked that trend.”

For a sequel to open 22% above the first, Aronson added, is “quite remarkable.”

“Sonic 2” got mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences were even more enthusiastic. They gave the CG/live-action hybrid a strong “A” CinemaScore.

“The filmmakers did a great job of being in service of not only the general audience but Sonic fans themselves,” Aronson said. “Many feel it's a bigger, better film than the first one.”

It's an important weekend not just for the “Sonic” franchise, but for PG-rated family films too. Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said that one of the big questions of the pandemic was whether families would return to movie theaters with seemingly limitless viewing options available at home. According to exit polls, families made up 58% of the “Sonic 2” audience.

“There’s been some indication that they wanted to go back with movies like 'Sing 2,' but it's moved in fits and starts," said Dergarabedian. “This says once and for all that families want to go back. It's a really good indicator of things to come for family films in 2022 with ‘Lightyear’ and the next ‘Minions’ movie.”

“Sonic 2” is also the latest in a string of theatrical hits for Paramount in 2022, including “Scream,” “Jackass Forever” and “The Lost City,” which is still in the top five.

“A lot of credit goes to our marketing and distribution teams," Aronson said. “We’ve been judicious about picking our dates and knowing who our audience was for each.”

And their next release could be their biggest yet. “Top Gun: Maverick” opens on May 27.

Meanwhile, “Ambulance” got off to a bumpy start in its first weekend. With an estimated $8.7 million in grosses, it opened behind Sony’s “Morbius," down 74% in weekend two, and “The Lost City.” Bay’s nail-biter about a botched bank robbery was released by Universal and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González.

Its tepid launch proved a head-scratcher for many. Reviews weren’t terrible (it’s at a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes versus “Sonic 2’s” 67%) and on paper “Ambulance” appears to be the kind of throwback, big screen blockbuster spectacle that would draw significant crowds to the theaters.

“This is a filmmaker who will forever be looked at as a blockbuster director, whether you like his movies or not. The bar is always raised for someone like that,” Dergarabedian said. “But this is a different kind of movie and I think that’s why we’re seeing these numbers. It’s not trying to be ‘Transformers.’ If Bay’s name wasn’t on it, expectations wouldn’t be as high.”

“Sonic 2” wasn’t the only success of the weekend. A24’s critical darling “Everything Everywhere All At Once” expanded nationwide in its third weekend in theaters and earned $6.1 million from only 1,250 screens.

“A24 has done a spectacular job of rolling it out on a platform release and building buzz,” Dergarabedian said.

The film, directed by the Daniels and starring Michelle Yeoh, will expand to more theaters in the coming weeks.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” $71 million.

2. “Morbius,” $10.2 million.

3. “The Lost City,” $9.2 million.

4. “Ambulance,” $8.7 million.

5. “The Batman,” $6.5 million.

6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” $6.1 million.

7. “Uncharted,” $2.7 million.

8. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” $825,000.

9. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $625,000.

10. “RRR,” $570,000.

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.