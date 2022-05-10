S&P 500   3,991.24
DOW   32,245.70
QQQ   297.15
Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
US, Italy united on Ukraine, with slightly different tones
Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
S&P 500   3,991.24
DOW   32,245.70
QQQ   297.15
Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
US, Italy united on Ukraine, with slightly different tones
Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
S&P 500   3,991.24
DOW   32,245.70
QQQ   297.15
Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
US, Italy united on Ukraine, with slightly different tones
Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
S&P 500   3,991.24
DOW   32,245.70
QQQ   297.15
Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
US, Italy united on Ukraine, with slightly different tones
Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders

Sony's profit surges on healthy film, game, music growth

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A woman walks at the headquarters of Sony Corp. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Tokyo. Sony’s fiscal fourth quarter surged 67% to 111.1 billion yen ($852.7 million) from the previous year, as the Japanese entertainment and electronics company racked up profits in video game and movie divisions, the company said Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s fiscal fourth quarter surged 67% to 111.1 billion yen ($852.7 million) from the previous year, as the Japanese entertainment and electronics company racked up profits in video game and movie divisions.

Tokyo-based Sony Corp.’s January-March quarterly sales edged up 1% to 2.26 trillion yen ($17 billion), as its music operations also did well, boosted by the popularity of streaming services, the company said Tuesday.

For the full fiscal year ended in March, Sony racked up a profit of 882 billion yen ($6.8 billion), down 14% despite the success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which contributed to theatrical revenue.

Sales in its TV division also grew from the licensing income of “Seinfeld” and other titles, Sony said.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki told reporters income from movie theaters was returning lately to levels recorded prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which brought on restrictions around the world to curb the spread of infections.

By reshaping its product lineup, profits improved in TVs and digital cameras, overcoming supply challenges that came from disruptions brought on by COVID-19, Totoki said. But several months may be needed to get over the new supply problems stemming from the recent restrictions in China, he added.

The reversal of a previous write-down of deferred tax assets last fiscal year also helped send the latest annual profit lower due to the absence of the tax-reduction perk.

Sales for the fiscal year through March 2023 are expected to benefit from the declining yen that will come on top of the expected growth in content sales. The dollar was trading at 116 yen, up from nearly 106 yen the previous year, according to Sony.

Sales were also boosted by Sony’s acquisition of Crunchyroll, which streams animation. Sony has also recently been banking on the metaverse, the immersive virtual world, where it faces rivals like Facebook, or Meta.


Sony, which also makes TVs and portable digital music players, expects to post a profit of 830 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the fiscal year through March 2023.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.