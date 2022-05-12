S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B Georgia plant during Biden visit

Thursday, May 12, 2022 | Jeff Amy And Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce next week it’s building a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia, according to a U.S. official familiar with the anticipated announcement.

Hyundai is finalizing its plans for the new plant as President Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week as part of his first visit to Asia during his administration.

The White House and Hyundai have been in discussions about the plant that’s expected to bring thousands new jobs to Georgia, and the formal announcement is likely to come during Biden’s May 20-21 visit to Seoul, according to the official who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official stressed though that details of the formal announcement are still being worked out.

The plant could grow to include 8,500 employees and would be built on a 2,200-acre (890-hectare) site that state and local governments own near the hamlet of Ellabell, Georgia, said two people familiar with Georgia’s talks with Hyundai.

That’s about 25 miles (40 kilometers) inland from Savannah. The second person said Hyundai would invest more than $7 billion and could also build some cars powered by gasoline engines at the site, with an announcement in Georgia set for May 20. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential talks.

It would be the second massive electric vehicle plant announced in Georgia in less than a year. Rivian Automotive in December announced it would build a $5 billion, 7,500-job electric truck plant about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

___

Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press auto writer Tom Krisher contributed from Detroit and writer Russ Bynum contributed from Savannah, Georgia.

Should you invest $1,000 in Hyundai Motor right now?

Before you consider Hyundai Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyundai Motor wasn't on the list.

While Hyundai Motor currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.