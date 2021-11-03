South Korea and Hungary commit to carbon neutrality by 2050

S&P 500   4,624.39 (-0.14%)
DOW   35,962.03 (-0.25%)
QQQ   388.81 (-0.06%)
AAPL   150.41 (+0.26%)
MSFT   331.05 (-0.62%)
FB   327.43 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,905.59 (-0.11%)
TSLA   1,165.56 (-0.55%)
AMZN   3,316.57 (+0.12%)
NVDA   263.87 (-0.05%)
BABA   164.65 (+1.07%)
NIO   40.74 (-1.36%)
CGC   13.48 (+3.14%)
GE   105.73 (-0.90%)
AMD   129.14 (+1.18%)
MU   71.05 (+0.41%)
T   25.18 (-0.20%)
F   18.25 (+1.33%)
ACB   7.06 (+2.32%)
DIS   168.97 (-0.51%)
PFE   45.24 (-0.46%)
AMC   41.42 (+6.78%)
BA   212.10 (-0.31%)
S&P 500   4,624.39 (-0.14%)
DOW   35,962.03 (-0.25%)
QQQ   388.81 (-0.06%)
AAPL   150.41 (+0.26%)
MSFT   331.05 (-0.62%)
FB   327.43 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,905.59 (-0.11%)
TSLA   1,165.56 (-0.55%)
AMZN   3,316.57 (+0.12%)
NVDA   263.87 (-0.05%)
BABA   164.65 (+1.07%)
NIO   40.74 (-1.36%)
CGC   13.48 (+3.14%)
GE   105.73 (-0.90%)
AMD   129.14 (+1.18%)
MU   71.05 (+0.41%)
T   25.18 (-0.20%)
F   18.25 (+1.33%)
ACB   7.06 (+2.32%)
DIS   168.97 (-0.51%)
PFE   45.24 (-0.46%)
AMC   41.42 (+6.78%)
BA   212.10 (-0.31%)
S&P 500   4,624.39 (-0.14%)
DOW   35,962.03 (-0.25%)
QQQ   388.81 (-0.06%)
AAPL   150.41 (+0.26%)
MSFT   331.05 (-0.62%)
FB   327.43 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,905.59 (-0.11%)
TSLA   1,165.56 (-0.55%)
AMZN   3,316.57 (+0.12%)
NVDA   263.87 (-0.05%)
BABA   164.65 (+1.07%)
NIO   40.74 (-1.36%)
CGC   13.48 (+3.14%)
GE   105.73 (-0.90%)
AMD   129.14 (+1.18%)
MU   71.05 (+0.41%)
T   25.18 (-0.20%)
F   18.25 (+1.33%)
ACB   7.06 (+2.32%)
DIS   168.97 (-0.51%)
PFE   45.24 (-0.46%)
AMC   41.42 (+6.78%)
BA   212.10 (-0.31%)
S&P 500   4,624.39 (-0.14%)
DOW   35,962.03 (-0.25%)
QQQ   388.81 (-0.06%)
AAPL   150.41 (+0.26%)
MSFT   331.05 (-0.62%)
FB   327.43 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,905.59 (-0.11%)
TSLA   1,165.56 (-0.55%)
AMZN   3,316.57 (+0.12%)
NVDA   263.87 (-0.05%)
BABA   164.65 (+1.07%)
NIO   40.74 (-1.36%)
CGC   13.48 (+3.14%)
GE   105.73 (-0.90%)
AMD   129.14 (+1.18%)
MU   71.05 (+0.41%)
T   25.18 (-0.20%)
F   18.25 (+1.33%)
ACB   7.06 (+2.32%)
DIS   168.97 (-0.51%)
PFE   45.24 (-0.46%)
AMC   41.42 (+6.78%)
BA   212.10 (-0.31%)

South Korea and Hungary commit to carbon neutrality by 2050

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | Justin Spike, Associated Press


South Korea President Moon Jae-in, left, walks with Hungarian President Janos Ader while reviewing a honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with Hungary's president Wednesday in Budapest, where the two leaders committed to achieving carbon neutrality in their countries by 2050.

At a news briefing following talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader, Moon said bilateral trade between Hungary and South Korea broke records last year despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relations between the countries will be elevated to a strategic partner status, Moon said, adding that significant South Korean investments into the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries in Hungary could be expanded.

Moon’s visit was part of a nine-day European tour that includes a Thursday summit in Hungary's capital with the leaders of the Visegrad Group, a pact of four countries that includes Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic. Moon visited Italy and the United Kingdom earlier in his trip.

He was expected to hold a closed-door meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban later Wednesday, according to an official with the prime minister’s office.

It was the first state visit of a South Korean president to Hungary since 2001.

Hungarian president Ader said he and Moon also met Tuesday at the ongoing U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

“We have two common points concerning climate change," Ader said. "We both agreed that our countries will be carbon-neutral by 2050, and we both think that climate neutrality cannot be achieved without nuclear energy.”

South Korea is one of Hungary's most important investors, Ader said, adding that the country had invested more than $5 billion in Hungary to date and that capital investments in 2019 had surpassed those of Germany, a key trade partner for Hungary.

“We trust that this tendency will continue,” Ader said.

Earlier Wednesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement that bilateral trade between the two countries approached $4.5 billion in 2020.


7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described fintech companies as one of the “enormous competitive threats” to traditional banking. And with good reason. Fintech (short for financial technology) is not just “digital banking.” It’s a different approach to banking that traditional banks will not be able to replicate by outspending their competitors.

You see, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention for the way it’s disrupting the monetary system. But before there was bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD), there was fintech.

What started out as a way to send money from one person to another without the need for a bank (i.e. peer-to-peer lending) has morphed into much more. Today, individuals and businesses can get loans, invest, and pay bills conveniently and securely. And they can do so without ever having to set foot into a bank.

Financial technology is democratizing finance for many individuals who have been left behind by the traditional banking system. The “unbanked” is a huge target audience. But whereas fintech started as reaching those that were unbanked out of necessity; it is cultivating a new audience among those who are going unbanked by choice.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at seven fintech companies that are leading in this space today and will do so well into the future.

View the "7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.