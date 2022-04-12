QQQ   339.45 (-0.42%)
AAPL   167.66 (+1.15%)
MSFT   282.06 (-1.12%)
FB   214.14 (-1.07%)
GOOGL   2,554.29 (-0.86%)
AMZN   3,015.75 (-0.22%)
TSLA   986.95 (+1.13%)
NVDA   215.04 (-1.88%)
BABA   99.75 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.46 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
CGC   6.78 (-1.60%)
MU   71.96 (-0.10%)
T   19.56 (-0.36%)
GE   90.00 (+0.37%)
F   15.36 (+0.52%)
DIS   130.84 (+0.15%)
AMC   17.42 (-6.94%)
PFE   53.11 (-1.52%)
PYPL   108.25 (-1.42%)
BA   176.28 (+0.71%)
QQQ   339.45 (-0.42%)
AAPL   167.66 (+1.15%)
MSFT   282.06 (-1.12%)
FB   214.14 (-1.07%)
GOOGL   2,554.29 (-0.86%)
AMZN   3,015.75 (-0.22%)
TSLA   986.95 (+1.13%)
NVDA   215.04 (-1.88%)
BABA   99.75 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.46 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
CGC   6.78 (-1.60%)
MU   71.96 (-0.10%)
T   19.56 (-0.36%)
GE   90.00 (+0.37%)
F   15.36 (+0.52%)
DIS   130.84 (+0.15%)
AMC   17.42 (-6.94%)
PFE   53.11 (-1.52%)
PYPL   108.25 (-1.42%)
BA   176.28 (+0.71%)
QQQ   339.45 (-0.42%)
AAPL   167.66 (+1.15%)
MSFT   282.06 (-1.12%)
FB   214.14 (-1.07%)
GOOGL   2,554.29 (-0.86%)
AMZN   3,015.75 (-0.22%)
TSLA   986.95 (+1.13%)
NVDA   215.04 (-1.88%)
BABA   99.75 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.46 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
CGC   6.78 (-1.60%)
MU   71.96 (-0.10%)
T   19.56 (-0.36%)
GE   90.00 (+0.37%)
F   15.36 (+0.52%)
DIS   130.84 (+0.15%)
AMC   17.42 (-6.94%)
PFE   53.11 (-1.52%)
PYPL   108.25 (-1.42%)
BA   176.28 (+0.71%)
QQQ   339.45 (-0.42%)
AAPL   167.66 (+1.15%)
MSFT   282.06 (-1.12%)
FB   214.14 (-1.07%)
GOOGL   2,554.29 (-0.86%)
AMZN   3,015.75 (-0.22%)
TSLA   986.95 (+1.13%)
NVDA   215.04 (-1.88%)
BABA   99.75 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.46 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
CGC   6.78 (-1.60%)
MU   71.96 (-0.10%)
T   19.56 (-0.36%)
GE   90.00 (+0.37%)
F   15.36 (+0.52%)
DIS   130.84 (+0.15%)
AMC   17.42 (-6.94%)
PFE   53.11 (-1.52%)
PYPL   108.25 (-1.42%)
BA   176.28 (+0.71%)

Southwest pilots' union says fatigue is a safety problem

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Union officials say pilots of Southwest Airlines pilots are suffering through an epidemic of fatigue due to poor scheduling practices by the airline, and that it is raising safety concerns.

Union leaders said in an open letter Tuesday to Southwest CEO Robert Jordan and other executives that problems started last summer when the number of travelers returned nearly to normal pre-pandemic levels, and have gotten worse.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which is currently negotiating with the airline for a new contract, said the number of pilots asking to be relieved from a flight assignment because of fatigue jumped 330% in March compared with the same month in pre-pandemic years.

“April is already setting fatigue records,” they said. “Fatigue, both acute and cumulative, has become Southwest Airlines’ number-one safety threat.”

Dallas-based Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last summer, the nation’s fourth-largest airline was plagued by flight cancellations due partly to staffing shortages. The airline responded by hiring several thousand workers, executives have said.

Airlines persuaded thousands of employees to quit during the worst of the pandemic after air travel plummeted and airline revenue collapsed. Since then, travel has picked up — the number of people flying in the U.S. topped 2 million a day in March, nearly 90% of pre-pandemic numbers. Unions at Southwest and other airlines have called on their companies to hire more pilots.

In recent days, JetBlue Airways said it would trim some flights this summer because of staffing issues, and Alaska Airlines has blamed a pilot shortage for a surge in cancellations and delays.

Should you invest $1,000 in JetBlue Airways right now?

Before you consider JetBlue Airways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JetBlue Airways wasn't on the list.

While JetBlue Airways currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Southwest Airlines (LUV)
2.5418 of 5 stars		$42.82+0.5%N/A26.76Hold$53.81
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
2.5645 of 5 stars		$12.17+1.2%N/A-20.98Hold$18.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.