S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet
S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet
S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet
S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in the Taper Tantrum
Bullish Technicals Say These 3 Large Caps are Buys
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
3 S&P 500 Laggards To Buy On the Dip
Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet

Southwest, profitable again in Q4, expects slow 2022 start

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer


In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Thanks to strong passenger traffic over the winter holidays, Southwest Airlines is reporting a $68 million profit for the fourth quarter. Southwest said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 it was the airline's first profit without federal pandemic aid since late 2019. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines posted a narrow $68 million profit for the fourth quarter, aided by full flights during the holidays, but the airline warned Thursday that it expects to lose money in the first three months of 2022.

The rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19, along with a bad stretch of winter weather, will lead to losses in January and February, but the Dallas-based airline predicted it will be profitable for the remainder of the year.

Robert Jordan, who will take over as CEO on Feb. 1, said the omicron variant of the virus has delayed an improvement in ticket sales that Southwest had expected in early 2022.

New reported cases of COVID-19 cases remain extremely high, but began to decline last week. Citing that trend, Jordan said, “the worst appears to be behind us, and we are optimistic about current bookings and revenue trends for March.”

Delta, United and American all previously warned that omicron will delay the recovery of travel demand. Delta forecast this month that bookings will pick up around the President's Day holiday weekend in late February.

Southwest attempted to grow faster than other U.S. airlines as travel rebounded last year, but the strategy backfired, as staffing shortages contributed to high numbers of canceled flights last summer and fall.

When other airlines started canceling flights around Christmas because of employees being out with COVID-19, Southwest was not hit as hard. Helane Becker, an analyst for financial-services firm Cowen, said Southwest seemed to have been prepared – it trimmed the December schedule to a more manageable size after its own struggles with cancellations and delays earlier in 2021.

At an investor event last month, Southwest executives pledged to improve reliability and return the company to growth, which has been crimped the last couple years because of the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max planes and the pandemic.

The fourth-quarter profit was a reverse from a loss of $908 million a year earlier. Excluding special costs, Southwest earned 14 cents per share. Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue more than doubled to $5.05 billion, topping analysts' forecast of $4.97 billion.

Labor and fuel costs jumped in the fourth quarter, when Southwest boosted pay for employees to pick up extra work. Southwest, which shrank by thousands of workers in 2020, went on a hiring spree last year and expects to add another 8,000 workers this year.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. were little changed nearly two hours before the start of regular trading Thursday.

Should you invest $1,000 in Southwest Airlines right now?

Before you consider Southwest Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southwest Airlines wasn't on the list.

While Southwest Airlines currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Southwest Airlines (LUV)2.5$43.71-0.3%N/A-874.20Buy$55.94
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.