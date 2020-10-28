S&P 500 falls 3.5% and Dow industrials drop more than 900 points as rising virus cases threaten more business shutdowns

S&P 500   3,271.03 (-3.53%)
DOW   26,519.95 (-3.43%)
QQQ   271.64 (-3.90%)
AAPL   111.20 (-4.63%)
MSFT   202.68 (-4.96%)
FB   267.67 (-5.51%)
GOOGL   1,510.80 (-5.51%)
AMZN   3,162.78 (-3.76%)
TSLA   406.02 (-4.39%)
NVDA   505.08 (-5.75%)
BABA   307.94 (-2.90%)
CGC   18.34 (-1.71%)
GE   7.42 (+4.51%)
MU   50.00 (-3.77%)
AMD   76.40 (-3.14%)
T   26.50 (-1.56%)
F   7.70 (-2.78%)
ACB   3.83 (-4.25%)
GILD   58.72 (-2.15%)
NFLX   486.24 (-0.55%)
NIO   27.51 (-3.27%)
BA   148.14 (-4.57%)
DIS   118.47 (-3.93%)
S&P 500   3,271.03 (-3.53%)
DOW   26,519.95 (-3.43%)
QQQ   271.64 (-3.90%)
AAPL   111.20 (-4.63%)
MSFT   202.68 (-4.96%)
FB   267.67 (-5.51%)
GOOGL   1,510.80 (-5.51%)
AMZN   3,162.78 (-3.76%)
TSLA   406.02 (-4.39%)
NVDA   505.08 (-5.75%)
BABA   307.94 (-2.90%)
CGC   18.34 (-1.71%)
GE   7.42 (+4.51%)
MU   50.00 (-3.77%)
AMD   76.40 (-3.14%)
T   26.50 (-1.56%)
F   7.70 (-2.78%)
ACB   3.83 (-4.25%)
GILD   58.72 (-2.15%)
NFLX   486.24 (-0.55%)
NIO   27.51 (-3.27%)
BA   148.14 (-4.57%)
DIS   118.47 (-3.93%)
S&P 500   3,271.03 (-3.53%)
DOW   26,519.95 (-3.43%)
QQQ   271.64 (-3.90%)
AAPL   111.20 (-4.63%)
MSFT   202.68 (-4.96%)
FB   267.67 (-5.51%)
GOOGL   1,510.80 (-5.51%)
AMZN   3,162.78 (-3.76%)
TSLA   406.02 (-4.39%)
NVDA   505.08 (-5.75%)
BABA   307.94 (-2.90%)
CGC   18.34 (-1.71%)
GE   7.42 (+4.51%)
MU   50.00 (-3.77%)
AMD   76.40 (-3.14%)
T   26.50 (-1.56%)
F   7.70 (-2.78%)
ACB   3.83 (-4.25%)
GILD   58.72 (-2.15%)
NFLX   486.24 (-0.55%)
NIO   27.51 (-3.27%)
BA   148.14 (-4.57%)
DIS   118.47 (-3.93%)
S&P 500   3,271.03 (-3.53%)
DOW   26,519.95 (-3.43%)
QQQ   271.64 (-3.90%)
AAPL   111.20 (-4.63%)
MSFT   202.68 (-4.96%)
FB   267.67 (-5.51%)
GOOGL   1,510.80 (-5.51%)
AMZN   3,162.78 (-3.76%)
TSLA   406.02 (-4.39%)
NVDA   505.08 (-5.75%)
BABA   307.94 (-2.90%)
CGC   18.34 (-1.71%)
GE   7.42 (+4.51%)
MU   50.00 (-3.77%)
AMD   76.40 (-3.14%)
T   26.50 (-1.56%)
F   7.70 (-2.78%)
ACB   3.83 (-4.25%)
GILD   58.72 (-2.15%)
NFLX   486.24 (-0.55%)
NIO   27.51 (-3.27%)
BA   148.14 (-4.57%)
DIS   118.47 (-3.93%)
Log in

S&P 500 falls 3.5% and Dow industrials drop more than 900 points as rising virus cases threaten more business shutdowns

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — S&P 500 falls 3.5% and Dow industrials drop more than 900 points as rising virus cases threaten more business shutdowns.

7 Housing Sector Stocks That May Be Ready to Explode

In one of the strongest economies our nation has ever known, housing stocks should have been going through the roof. But it took the Federal Reserve practically giving money away for homebuyers to get their appetite back.

And then even with mortgage rates at historical lows, the novel coronavirus came on the scene and ruined the party again. Home buying and home building came to a halt. Some of which was simply due to the fact that Americans were staying inside.

One of the closely watched indicators of the health of the housing market is the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI). In March, prior to the national mitigation efforts, the HMI had climbed to 72. For reference purposes, a neutral reading is 50.

Although not unexpected, April showed just how far demand had fallen. The HMI plunged 42 points to 30. Things got slightly better in May as the index climbed to 37.

But that may be changing. In June, the HMI posted a better than expected 56.8%. After hitting 37 in May, this marked the Index’s largest monthly gain ever. And not surprisingly some lagging housing stocks got a much-needed jump start. Homebuilder stocks in particular have been on the rise in recent months.

To help you capitalize on what looks like an emerging trend for the rest of the year, we’ve put together this special presentation.

View the "7 Housing Sector Stocks That May Be Ready to Explode".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.