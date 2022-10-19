S&P 500 Hasn't Done This Since 2018

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)
S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)
S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)
S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)

S&P 500 Hasn't Done This Since 2018

Wed., October 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

This week I’m looking at outside days on the S&P 500 Index (SPX). An outside day on a stock chart is when the day’s high is higher than the prior day high and the day’s low is lower than the prior day’s low. Also, the open to close difference is larger than the difference the day before. This is easiest to see on a candlestick chart. The chart below shows the S&P 500 since September and highlights two outside days.

The first outside day on the chart is a bearish outside day. That’s a special outside day in which the stock closes below the prior day’s low. The second outside is a bullish outside day in which it closes above the prior day’s high. The bullish outside is especially relevant as it occurred at a 52-week low in the index. For the rest of the article, I will be investigating how the S&P 500 tends to perform after these outside days.

iotw1oct18

Bullish vs. Bearish Outside Days

We have open, high, land low, close data on the S&P 500 going back to 1978. The tables below summarize how the S&P 500 has performed after bullish outside days compared to bearish outside days. The last table shows typical returns for any day since 1978.

Outside days, whether bullish or bearish, have led to negative returns the following day which I found interesting. Perhaps the volatility of an outside day tends to make investors nervous? Over the next week, however, stocks tended to outperform after a bearish outside day. To a lesser extent, the market underperformed after a bullish outside day. So, over the next week, it seems the outside days indicate climactic buying -in the case of a bullish outside day- and climactic selling -in the case of a bearish outside day.


When you go out farther than a week, the data gets muddied in that both types of outside days beat the market over the next month. Then at three months after, it’s mixed with slight outperformance after a bullish outside day and slight underperformance after a bearish outside day. I wouldn’t use outside days on a such a general basis to predict market movements out further than a week or two.

iotw32oct18

Bullish Outside Days at 52-Week Lows and Highs

I mentioned earlier that the bullish outside day which occurred last Thursday coincided with a 52-week low. The tables below show S&P 500 returns after bullish outside days when they occurred at a 52-week low compared to when it occurred at a 52-week high.

It has been a rare occurrence at a 52-week low with Thursday marking just the eighth signal. The next day averaged a loss of 0.05% despite five of eight returns being positive. In general, returns were very bullish after that first day with the S&P 500 averaging over a 3% gain over the next two weeks.

Bullish outside days at 52-week highs have been more common. In this case, the S&P 500 tended to underperform. A week after these signals, the index averaged a loss of 0.09% over the next week with 55% of the returns positive.

iotw3oct18

This last table shows the individual dates of bullish outside days that occurred alongside a new 52-week low. The last occurrence in 2018 marked a great buying opportunity with stocks gaining 5% over the next two weeks and 14% over the next three months. The signal before that happened all the way back in 2008 and the market fell almost 20% over the next week. Generally, however, these signals have been good times to buy.

iotw4oct18

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.