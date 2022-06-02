Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

×
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.38 (+2.74%)
AAPL   151.21 (+1.68%)
MSFT   274.58 (+0.79%)
FB   198.86 (+5.42%)
GOOGL   2,352.45 (+3.28%)
AMZN   2,510.22 (+3.15%)
TSLA   775.00 (+4.68%)
NVDA   195.92 (+6.94%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.50 (+4.41%)
AMD   108.59 (+7.28%)
CGC   4.71 (-0.21%)
MU   75.37 (+2.47%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   78.00 (+0.62%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.87 (+1.54%)
AMC   13.30 (+3.83%)
PFE   52.68 (+0.59%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   205.09 (+6.31%)
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.38 (+2.74%)
AAPL   151.21 (+1.68%)
MSFT   274.58 (+0.79%)
FB   198.86 (+5.42%)
GOOGL   2,352.45 (+3.28%)
AMZN   2,510.22 (+3.15%)
TSLA   775.00 (+4.68%)
NVDA   195.92 (+6.94%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.50 (+4.41%)
AMD   108.59 (+7.28%)
CGC   4.71 (-0.21%)
MU   75.37 (+2.47%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   78.00 (+0.62%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.87 (+1.54%)
AMC   13.30 (+3.83%)
PFE   52.68 (+0.59%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   205.09 (+6.31%)
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.38 (+2.74%)
AAPL   151.21 (+1.68%)
MSFT   274.58 (+0.79%)
FB   198.86 (+5.42%)
GOOGL   2,352.45 (+3.28%)
AMZN   2,510.22 (+3.15%)
TSLA   775.00 (+4.68%)
NVDA   195.92 (+6.94%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.50 (+4.41%)
AMD   108.59 (+7.28%)
CGC   4.71 (-0.21%)
MU   75.37 (+2.47%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   78.00 (+0.62%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.87 (+1.54%)
AMC   13.30 (+3.83%)
PFE   52.68 (+0.59%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   205.09 (+6.31%)
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.38 (+2.74%)
AAPL   151.21 (+1.68%)
MSFT   274.58 (+0.79%)
FB   198.86 (+5.42%)
GOOGL   2,352.45 (+3.28%)
AMZN   2,510.22 (+3.15%)
TSLA   775.00 (+4.68%)
NVDA   195.92 (+6.94%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.50 (+4.41%)
AMD   108.59 (+7.28%)
CGC   4.71 (-0.21%)
MU   75.37 (+2.47%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   78.00 (+0.62%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.87 (+1.54%)
AMC   13.30 (+3.83%)
PFE   52.68 (+0.59%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   205.09 (+6.31%)

Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting Office that was made public Thursday.

Colorado lawmakers had requested the review from the congressional investigative arm after the Trump administration, in the waning days of the former president's term, moved the agency from its provisional headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

During his re-election campaign, then-President Donald Trump at a Colorado rally seemed to promise the operation would remain in the state, but the outcome was different after he lost Colorado by 13 percentage points to Joe Biden in November 2020.

The General Accounting Office found that in March of 2020 — the month after Trump's Colorado rally — the Air Force changed its procedure on selecting a permanent location for the headquarters of Space Command, which enables satellite-based navigation and troop communication and provides warning of missile launches.

The agency, known as GAO, determined the process fell far short of best practices it recommends for the federal government.

“Developing basing guidance consistent with these best practices, and determining the basing actions to which it should apply, would better position the Air Force to substantiate future basing decisions and help prevent bias, or the appearance of bias, from undermining their credibility,” the report said.

The decision to select Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, came after a Jan. 11, 2021 meeting that included Trump, his then-acting Secretary of Defense and other senior military officials.

According to the GAO report, meeting participants had conflicting recollections of who picked Alabama over Colorado.


But in selecting the base's move to Alabama, the decision went against the recommendations of the U.S. Space Command Combatant Commander, the U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and the former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They had recommended that the operation remain in Colorado.

Colorado officials responded by calling on the Biden administration to reconsider the Space Command move decision.

“We have serious concerns about how this conclusion was reached, which contradicts the military leadership’s stated goal of reaching Full Operational Capability as quickly as possible," said a statement from Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who requested the GAO report, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow and Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

The statement added: “Our national security should be the deciding factor in basing decisions.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama insisted that the decision for the move was correct.

The Air Force "followed strict criteria when they evaluated and selected Huntsville. I agree that Huntsville was the right pick for the job,” Shelby said in a statement released on Twitter.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama contributed to this report.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.