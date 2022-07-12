50% OFF
S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
Spain announces temporary taxes on banks, energy companies

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Tuesday announced temporary taxes on banks and energy companies and promised a series of measures to help people suffering from soaring inflation and utility costs as Russia's war in Ukraine drags on.

The taxes on the banks and natural gas, electricity and petroleum companies are expected to bring in 7 billion euros ($7 billion) over two years, the Spanish government announced.

Speaking in an opening address to a State of the Nation parliamentary debate, Sánchez said he was "fully aware" that people are having a hard time economically and that “more and more, wages don´t go as far, that it´s difficult to make ends meet.”

Along with the corporate taxes, Sánchez announced free commuter rail passes between September and December and discounts for urban mass transit services. Students over age 16 who receive grants also will receive a 100-euro ($100) supplement, he said.

The State of the Nation debate is normally considered a measure of how Spain's government is performing. The one taking place Tuesday is the first since 2015, due to election complications and the coronavirus pandemic.

The popularity of Sánchez´s left-wing coalition government has declined in the third year of its scheduled four-year term despite introducing multiple measures to help people weather the current financial hardship.

The government last month announced an emergency economic package worth more than 9 billion euros.

Spain emerged from the pandemic with its economic outlook looking bright, but the war in Ukraine, soaring inflation, high energy costs and severe unemployment are now proving to be major obstacles for a recovery.

Sánchez said Spanish consumers need to save energy by working more from home and using less heating and air conditioning.

“We can do it and we are going to do it,” he said.


___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

