Spain: Catholic Church agrees to return usurped real estate

S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)

Spain: Catholic Church agrees to return usurped real estate

Monday, January 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — The body representing Catholic bishops in Spain has acknowledged that nearly 1,000 real estate properties across the country were registered as possessions of the Church despite having no proof of ownership or clearly belonging to others.

The Catholic Church will now begin a process to “regularize” those properties, according to a joint statement on Monday by the Spanish Episcopal Conference and Spain's Presidency Ministry, which handles religious affairs in the southern European country.

Dioceses and individual parishes for years used their influence in local registries and a legal reform undertaken by a conservative administration to list in official records as their property churches and adjacent premises, educational facilities, monasteries, residential buildings, as well as empty plots of land.

Using a new law passed in 2017, the left-to-center coalition government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez listed nearly 35,000 properties registered by the Catholic Church between 1998 and 2015, including some 20,000 places of worship and nearly 15,000 non-religious facilities.

Negotiations between the two parties led to establishing a joint commission to address the list, resulting in 965 buildings that the bishop's conference said were “erroneously” registered.

Monday's announcement followed a meeting between Sánchez and the head of the Spanish bishops, Cardinal Juan José Omella.

Relations between the two sides have strained under Sánchez's government over taxation, public funding for the church and the handling by the Catholic hierarchy of sex abuses committed by clerics.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.