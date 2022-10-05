S&P 500   3,790.93
DOW   30,316.32
QQQ   282.13
3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Don't Give Up on These Q3 Losers
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
European shares fall as selling kicks in after recent gains
Spain, Germany to discuss energy crisis at 1-day summit

Wed., October 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany meet Wednesday in northwestern Spain for a one-day summit centering on the Europe’s energy crisis and consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and 15 ministers from their governments will attend the meeting in the city of A Coruna.

Germany's gas supplies from Russia, its principal supplier, have been cut and the country is interested in proposals to build a gas pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to the rest of Europe. The pipeline would likely have to go through France, which has expressed little interest in the project.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss coordinating European fiscal policies.

Spanish news reports said Germany had invited Spain to consider taking part in Berlin's suggested European anti-missile defense shield. Spain issued a brief statement Tuesday saying it had received no invitation.

Germany's ambassador to Spain, Maria Margarete Gosse, told Spain's Cadena SER radio there had been low-level talks on the issue between the two countries and it was certain to come up at the summit.

Ministers attending include those for foreign affairs, defense, ecological transition, agriculture and universities, and several bilateral accords will be signed.

Sánchez and Scholz will meet for an inaugural ceremony in the afternoon and are due to give a joint news conference later in the evening.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

