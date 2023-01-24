Spain hits delivery app with new fine for labor violation

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.96
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
Elon Musk Sees Serious Crisis (Ad)
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Move Over Lithium – 220 Pounds of Graphite In Every EV Battery (Ad)
One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.96
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
Elon Musk Sees Serious Crisis (Ad)
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Move Over Lithium – 220 Pounds of Graphite In Every EV Battery (Ad)
One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.96
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
Elon Musk Sees Serious Crisis (Ad)
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Move Over Lithium – 220 Pounds of Graphite In Every EV Battery (Ad)
One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   288.96
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
Elon Musk Sees Serious Crisis (Ad)
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Move Over Lithium – 220 Pounds of Graphite In Every EV Battery (Ad)
One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

Spain hits delivery app with new fine for labor violation

Tue., January 24, 2023 | The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s labor ministry issued app-based food delivery company Glovo a new fine of 57 million euros ($62 million) on Tuesday for violating labor laws.

The ministry said that Glovo was being punished for not contracting its riders as employees and for giving gigs to irregular immigrants without work permits.

Last year, Glovo was smacked with a 79 million-euro ($86 million) fine for similar infringements of labor laws.

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said that recent legislation specifically targets companies that “repeatedly” break the law.

“No company, no matter how large it is, can act outside the law,” Díaz said. “And this is an exemplary case."

In 2021, Díaz successfully championed a new “Riders Law” that classified food delivery riders as employees of the digital platforms they work for, as opposed to self-employed freelancers.

Glovo is a Spanish company that operates in several countries, mostly in Europe.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing Cover
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Recent Videos

Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: