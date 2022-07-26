Spain passes bill to help legalize foreign workers

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   294.75 (-1.84%)
AAPL   151.10 (-1.21%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   161.47 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   105.38 (-1.98%)
AMZN   116.07 (-4.19%)
TSLA   772.20 (-4.11%)
NVDA   165.43 (-2.83%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.01 (-0.05%)
AMD   85.35 (-2.50%)
MU   59.82 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.39 (-5.91%)
T   18.32 (-1.13%)
GE   72.48 (+6.03%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   100.16 (-2.46%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.34 (+1.10%)
PYPL   77.21 (-5.44%)
NFLX   214.42 (-1.87%)
QQQ   294.75 (-1.84%)
AAPL   151.10 (-1.21%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   161.47 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   105.38 (-1.98%)
AMZN   116.07 (-4.19%)
TSLA   772.20 (-4.11%)
NVDA   165.43 (-2.83%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.01 (-0.05%)
AMD   85.35 (-2.50%)
MU   59.82 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.39 (-5.91%)
T   18.32 (-1.13%)
GE   72.48 (+6.03%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   100.16 (-2.46%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.34 (+1.10%)
PYPL   77.21 (-5.44%)
NFLX   214.42 (-1.87%)
QQQ   294.75 (-1.84%)
AAPL   151.10 (-1.21%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   161.47 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   105.38 (-1.98%)
AMZN   116.07 (-4.19%)
TSLA   772.20 (-4.11%)
NVDA   165.43 (-2.83%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.01 (-0.05%)
AMD   85.35 (-2.50%)
MU   59.82 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.39 (-5.91%)
T   18.32 (-1.13%)
GE   72.48 (+6.03%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   100.16 (-2.46%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.34 (+1.10%)
PYPL   77.21 (-5.44%)
NFLX   214.42 (-1.87%)
QQQ   294.75 (-1.84%)
AAPL   151.10 (-1.21%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   161.47 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   105.38 (-1.98%)
AMZN   116.07 (-4.19%)
TSLA   772.20 (-4.11%)
NVDA   165.43 (-2.83%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.01 (-0.05%)
AMD   85.35 (-2.50%)
MU   59.82 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.39 (-5.91%)
T   18.32 (-1.13%)
GE   72.48 (+6.03%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   100.16 (-2.46%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.34 (+1.10%)
PYPL   77.21 (-5.44%)
NFLX   214.42 (-1.87%)

Spain passes bill to help legalize foreign workers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | Raquel Redondo, Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain on Tuesday eased requirements for foreign laborers without legal documents in an effort to bring thousands of workers into the official labor force and regulate jobs in understaffed sectors including the hospitality and farming industries.

The government decree reforms an existing immigration law and makes it easier for Spanish employers to hire workers from their home country. It also eases work permit requirements for workers already settled in Spain.

The Migration Ministry acknowledged that previous procedures were “often slow and inadequate", leading to high social and economic costs for the country.

There are an estimated 500,000 people working in Spain’s underground economy.

“These measures will provide us with better tools to tackle the challenges posed by migration,” Social Security and Migration Minister José Luis Escrivá said at a press conference following the government cabinet meeting that approved the bill.

Foreign workers who have lived in the country for two years or more can seek temporary residency papers by enrolling in training courses for jobs in high-demand sectors.

International students will be able to start work in Spain at the end of their studies instead of waiting for three years. Foreign students will be also allowed to work up to 30 hours a week while studying. Foreigners who can show they have been in Spain for at least two years and have worked without papers for at least six months can also seek work permits.

Escrivá said the ministry will update a list of job areas needing workers to provide a more exact picture of the labor market. Sectors like hospitality and agriculture are traditionally understaffed in Spain and businesses often resort to migrant laborers without documents.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastBear Market Tips For Active Traders

In this episode, Kate chats with Dan Raju, CEO of trading platform Tradier. Dan has a unique perspective on how traders and investors are behaving in these market conditions, as well as who’s trading what. You may be surprised at what he’s identified.

Listen Now to Bear Market Tips For Active Traders

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.