Spain tries to reverse economic slump as unemployment rises

An employee closes his cafeteria before curfew in Barcelona on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Spain orders nationwide curfew to stem worsening outbreak. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared a second nationwide state of emergency in hopes of stemming a resurgence in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A resident walks with a dog on an empty street after curfew in Barcelona on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Spain orders nationwide curfew to stem worsening outbreak. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared a second nationwide state of emergency in hopes of stemming a resurgence in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Las Ramblas of Barcelona are pictured after curfew on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Spain orders nationwide curfew to stem worsening outbreak. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared a second nationwide state of emergency in hopes of stemming a resurgence in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government plans to increase taxes on big corporations and the wealthy and use 27 billion euros ($31.8 billion) in European grants as it tries to reverse one of the deepest coronavirus-related slumps among developed economies.
The country is grappling with a resurgence of the virus that has claimed at least 35,000 lives. The government says COVID-19 has probably infected more than 3 million people since the beginning of the pandemic, although tests have detected only a third of that number.
A strict lockdown from March to June and restrictions to stem more recent outbreaks have harmed the eurozone's fourth-largest economy, which is highly reliant on tourism and was only just beginning to recover from the 2008-2013 financial crisis.
Spain's jobless rate grew to 16.3% — up from 15.3 % in the previous quarter — as 355,000 people lost jobs between July and September, the National Statistics Institute said Tuesday.
The total number of people out of work is 3.7 million, according to the institute. Hundreds of thousands more are still on temporary furlough schemes paid by the government.
In its effort to contain the economic nosedive, the Spanish government on Tuesday proposed a 240 billion euro national spending plan for next year that increases subsidies for the poorest, raises pensions, broadens a basic income scheme and provides more funds for the hard-hit health system.
The budget proposal for 2021 is set to be approved Tuesday by ministers in the ruling left-wing coalition and submitted to the European Commission. Then the government faces an uphill battle to obtain parliamentary approval with necessary support from rival parties.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a Socialist, called the budget proposal “ambitious” and “progressive,” focused on “rebuilding what the crisis of the pandemic has taken from us.”
Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias, head of the far-left partner United We Can (Unidas Podemos) in the ruling coalition, said that large companies and wealthy people will be taxed further to fund increased spending on social issues.
“We are opening a new era that leaves behind the neoliberal times of austerity and cuts,” Iglesias said, adding that Spain’s new path will be “one of recovery of labor and social rights, of reinforcing what’s public.”
Some of the investment will require policy shifts and legal changes.
Spain has said that it wants to use all 140 billion euros that the European Union earmarked from its massive coronavirus recovery fund to create 800,000 jobs over the next three years.
But the government says it will first use grants, roughly half of the allocated money, and make use of the low-interest loans for the 2024-2026 period. The 2021 spending plan includes the first 27 billion euro from the EU’s fund expected to arrive in Spain.
The proposal is based on the expectation that Spain’s economy will grow 7.2% next year. The International Monetary Fund expects GDP to sink more than 12.8% this year, more than any other developed economy.
8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right
The online investing app Robinhood has been a clear pandemic winner. As more Americans were forced to work from home, many made the decision to begin testing their investing skills by trading stocks. Robinhood appeals to millennial and/or novice investors for several reasons. First, the app makes it fun. You might say it “gamefies” stock trading. With commission-free trades, investors have an incentive to trade frequently. And many users of the app do just that.
The second reason is that it allows investors to buy partial (or fractional) shares. Although Robinhood is often associated with penny stocks, the app lets investors buy shares of “pricey” stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) without having to pay for a full share right away.
And data shows that Robinhood investors have a healthier risk appetite than other investors. And that appetite has increased since the start of the pandemic. This lines up to the time when investors had more time on their hands.
With that said, many Robinhood investors have been, quite frankly, using the app to engage in a legal form of gambling. I say this because trying to dive quickly in and out of the market in an attempt to capture a profit may work. But historically, it’s a path to ruin.
However there are two sides to every story. And the same is true of Robinhood investors. There are many examples of where these investors have gotten it right. In this presentation, we’ll show you eight examples of stocks that the market and Robinhood investors have gotten exactly right.
View the "8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right".