Spain vows legal reforms in wake of spying allegations

×
S&P 500   4,039.51 (+1.53%)
DOW   32,586.91 (+1.45%)
QQQ   296.60 (+1.83%)
AAPL   141.52 (+0.71%)
MSFT   265.84 (+1.26%)
FB   187.30 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   2,151.53 (+1.67%)
AMZN   2,213.01 (+3.63%)
TSLA   689.01 (+4.59%)
NVDA   172.95 (+1.89%)
BABA   93.09 (+13.10%)
NIO   15.84 (+8.20%)
AMD   96.07 (+3.69%)
CGC   5.34 (+6.16%)
MU   69.76 (+2.78%)
T   21.42 (+0.56%)
GE   77.22 (+3.61%)
F   13.12 (+3.23%)
DIS   105.22 (+1.90%)
AMC   12.69 (+6.82%)
PFE   54.41 (+1.30%)
PYPL   80.64 (+0.65%)
NFLX   190.26 (+1.29%)
S&P 500   4,039.51 (+1.53%)
DOW   32,586.91 (+1.45%)
QQQ   296.60 (+1.83%)
AAPL   141.52 (+0.71%)
MSFT   265.84 (+1.26%)
FB   187.30 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   2,151.53 (+1.67%)
AMZN   2,213.01 (+3.63%)
TSLA   689.01 (+4.59%)
NVDA   172.95 (+1.89%)
BABA   93.09 (+13.10%)
NIO   15.84 (+8.20%)
AMD   96.07 (+3.69%)
CGC   5.34 (+6.16%)
MU   69.76 (+2.78%)
T   21.42 (+0.56%)
GE   77.22 (+3.61%)
F   13.12 (+3.23%)
DIS   105.22 (+1.90%)
AMC   12.69 (+6.82%)
PFE   54.41 (+1.30%)
PYPL   80.64 (+0.65%)
NFLX   190.26 (+1.29%)
S&P 500   4,039.51 (+1.53%)
DOW   32,586.91 (+1.45%)
QQQ   296.60 (+1.83%)
AAPL   141.52 (+0.71%)
MSFT   265.84 (+1.26%)
FB   187.30 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   2,151.53 (+1.67%)
AMZN   2,213.01 (+3.63%)
TSLA   689.01 (+4.59%)
NVDA   172.95 (+1.89%)
BABA   93.09 (+13.10%)
NIO   15.84 (+8.20%)
AMD   96.07 (+3.69%)
CGC   5.34 (+6.16%)
MU   69.76 (+2.78%)
T   21.42 (+0.56%)
GE   77.22 (+3.61%)
F   13.12 (+3.23%)
DIS   105.22 (+1.90%)
AMC   12.69 (+6.82%)
PFE   54.41 (+1.30%)
PYPL   80.64 (+0.65%)
NFLX   190.26 (+1.29%)
S&P 500   4,039.51 (+1.53%)
DOW   32,586.91 (+1.45%)
QQQ   296.60 (+1.83%)
AAPL   141.52 (+0.71%)
MSFT   265.84 (+1.26%)
FB   187.30 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   2,151.53 (+1.67%)
AMZN   2,213.01 (+3.63%)
TSLA   689.01 (+4.59%)
NVDA   172.95 (+1.89%)
BABA   93.09 (+13.10%)
NIO   15.84 (+8.20%)
AMD   96.07 (+3.69%)
CGC   5.34 (+6.16%)
MU   69.76 (+2.78%)
T   21.42 (+0.56%)
GE   77.22 (+3.61%)
F   13.12 (+3.23%)
DIS   105.22 (+1.90%)
AMC   12.69 (+6.82%)
PFE   54.41 (+1.30%)
PYPL   80.64 (+0.65%)
NFLX   190.26 (+1.29%)

Spain vows legal reforms in wake of spying allegations

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | The Associated Press


Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 24, 2022. The Spanish government will tighten judicial control over the country’s intelligence agency. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made the announcement Thursday, weeks after the agency admitted it had spied on several pro-independence supporters in Catalonia with judicial authorization. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government will tighten judicial control over the country’s intelligence agency, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Thursday, weeks after the agency admitted it had spied on several pro-independence supporters in the region of Catalonia with judicial authorization.

The country’s National Intelligence Center, or CNI, has been under fire since April, after Canada-based digital rights group Citizen Lab alleged that the phones of more than 60 Catalan politicians, lawyers and activists had been hacked with controversial spyware. The CNI later acknowledged in a closed-door meeting with Spanish lawmakers that it had hacked into the cellphones of “some” of these politicians.

On Thursday Sánchez announced plans to overhaul the 2002 law that sets out judicial control of the intelligence agency.

“It’s aimed at strengthening the guarantees of this control, while also ensuring maximum respect for the individual and political rights of people,” he told parliament.

His government would also seek to replace the current law on official secrets, which dates back to 1968 when the country was still under the dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco.

“It’s imperative to adapt regulations to democratic and constitutional principles,” Sánchez added.

The extent of the spying scandal widened earlier this month after the government revealed that an “external” power infected the cellphones of Sánchez, the prime minister, and Defense Minister Margarita Robles with Pegasus spyware last year. It later emerged that the phone of Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the head of Spain’s police and border control agencies, was also infected with the spyware around the same time.

The announcement of legislative reform comes weeks after the Spanish government fired the director of the intelligence agency, Paz Esteban, in what opposition politicians labelled as an effort to temper anger among Catalan separatist parties on which the Socialist-led minority government often relies on for parliamentary support.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.