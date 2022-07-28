Spain's govt wants windfall tax on banks, energy companies

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government wants large energy companies and banks to pay a windfall tax, which officials hope will yield around 7 billion euros (dollars) over two years.

The government delivered its proposal to parliament Thursday. A debate and vote by lawmakers were scheduled for after their summer recess.

Officials say the tax would apply to about 20 major corporations that would be prohibited from passing on the cost to customers. Under the government's proposal, watchdog bodies would monitor the companies for compliance.

Britain and Italy have adopted similar windfall taxes. Energy companies have seen bumper profits as prices of oil and natural gas soared in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Spanish government said proceeds from its tax would help pay for measures to alleviate a cost of living crisis, including high energy bills.

The proposal calls for energy companies with more than 1 billion euros (dollars) in revenue in 2019 to pay an additional 1.2% in tax on revenue this year and next. The government hopes that will raise 4 billion euros (dollars).

Financial institutions are expected to provide 3 billion euros through a 4.8% tax on their net interest and customer fees.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.