Spanish judge summons Venezuelan TV owner in PDVSA probe

Posted on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 By The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has named the owner of Venezuelan television network Globovisión in an investigation of alleged corruption and money laundering by Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA.

National Court judge María Tardón issued an order on Thursday to summon Venezuelan television magnate Raúl Gorrín to answer questions on Feb. 26.

The judiciary probe is looking into the alleged flow of money taken illegally from PDVSA and used to buy properties in Spain.

Besides being investigated in Spain, Gorrín also is wanted in the United States for corruption and money laundering.


