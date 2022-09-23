50% OFF
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
Spanish police seize 15 tons of Moroccan hashish, arrest 49

Fri., September 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Civil Guard said Friday it seized 14 metric tons (15.4 tons) of hashish from Morocco and arrested 49 people as it smashed a major drug-smuggling ring.

The gang was believed to be the biggest operating in Spain, regularly bringing up to 20 metric tons (19.7 tons) of hashish a month from North Africa to the Iberian peninsula, a Guardia Civil statement said.

The smugglers were heavily armed, police said, because rival gangs commonly attempt to steal the drugs, which landed on the southern Spanish coast near Cadiz and along the River Guadalquivir, according to the statement.

The operation involved about 400 police officers and began in December 2021 after authorities became aware of the gang.

The smugglers were well organized, police said, with separate groups in charge of loading, high-speed motorboats, fuel supplies and food.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

