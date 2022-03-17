S&P 500   4,376.49 (+0.43%)
DOW   34,199.48 (+0.40%)
AAPL   158.93 (-0.41%)
MSFT   290.86 (-1.20%)
AMZN   3,093.17 (+1.02%)
TSLA   849.01 (+1.04%)
BABA   97.69 (-6.94%)
GE   94.13 (-0.60%)
F   16.36 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   4,376.49 (+0.43%)
DOW   34,199.48 (+0.40%)
AAPL   158.93 (-0.41%)
MSFT   290.86 (-1.20%)
AMZN   3,093.17 (+1.02%)
TSLA   849.01 (+1.04%)
BABA   97.69 (-6.94%)
GE   94.13 (-0.60%)
F   16.36 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   4,376.49 (+0.43%)
DOW   34,199.48 (+0.40%)
AAPL   158.93 (-0.41%)
MSFT   290.86 (-1.20%)
AMZN   3,093.17 (+1.02%)
TSLA   849.01 (+1.04%)
BABA   97.69 (-6.94%)
GE   94.13 (-0.60%)
F   16.36 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   4,376.49 (+0.43%)
DOW   34,199.48 (+0.40%)
AAPL   158.93 (-0.41%)
MSFT   290.86 (-1.20%)
AMZN   3,093.17 (+1.02%)
TSLA   849.01 (+1.04%)
BABA   97.69 (-6.94%)
GE   94.13 (-0.60%)
F   16.36 (-1.33%)

Spanish police to crack down on violence amid trucker strike

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government said Thursday it is mobilizing more than 15,000 police to crack down on striking truck drivers blamed for attacks on colleagues who haven’t joined the open-ended walkout.

Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez claimed “a group of extremists bent on blackmailing this country” is behind the attacks, saying they were linked to far-right groups. She offered no evidence for her claim.

The attacks by roadside picketers this week have allegedly included throwing rocks at trucks on the road, tearing cargo tarps and puncturing truck tires, as well as threatening working drivers with violence.

High fuel prices prompted the walkout.

Police across Spain have orders to ensure that essential goods are delivered, that essential services are maintained, and that those truckers who want to work can, the Interior Ministry said.

The open-ended strike, which began Monday, is not supported by Spain’s main transport trade unions nor its road haulage federations. The government says the strikers are a minority of the country’s truckers.

Even so, their walkout threatened to disrupt national supply chains, with some businesses reporting shortages of fresh produce such as milk and fish.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.