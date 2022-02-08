S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)
S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)
S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)
S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)

Spanish retiree fights digital bank divide, seeks human help

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | The Associated Press


Carlos San Juan, 78, a Spanish retiree speaks with the press outside the Economy Ministry in Madrid, Spain Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022. Carlos San Juan, who is campaigning to keep in-person customer services at bank branches has handed Spanish government officials a petition with more than 610,000 signatures saying he felt "left out" by the shift to online banking. On his petition website he complained that "nowadays almost everything is done on the internet and we don't understand those machines." His slogan on change.org is "SoyMayorNOidiota" (I'm a senior citizen, not an idiot). (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish retiree campaigning to keep in-person customer services at banks because he felt “left out” by the shift to online banking is handing government officials a petition with more than 610,000 signatures, amid a wave of national support for his cause.

Carlos San Juan, 78, a retired doctor from Valencia in southeast Spain, traveled to Madrid and was to hand the signatures Tuesday to the secretary of state for the treasury, Carlos Cuerpo, at the Economy Ministry.

His petition struck a chord with many people in Spain as banks seek to drive business online.

As the campaign gathered momentum last month, he received a phone call from the governor of the Bank of Spain, the country’s central bank, and the government publicly appealed to banks to ensure they were meeting the needs of older people.

Spain’s government minister for economic affairs and digital transformation, Nadia Calviño, stood alongside San Juan and promised “effective measures” by the end of the month to address the problem.

Referring to Spain’s estimated 10 million retirees, San Juan said outside the Economy Ministry that he was motivated by the “desperation of many, many people who feel excluded.”

On his petition website he complained that “nowadays almost everything is done on the internet ... and we don’t understand those machines.”

“We don’t deserve this exclusion,” he said, demanding “human attention” when he goes to a bank.

He said at times he felt “humiliated” when asking for help from a bank employee “and they treated me as if I was an idiot because I couldn’t do it.”

His slogan on change.org is “SoyMayorNOidiota” ("I’m a senior citizen, not an idiot").


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.