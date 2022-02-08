Spanish retiree fights digital divide, seeks 'human' help

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish retiree campaigning to keep in-person customer services at bank branches because he felt “left out” by the shift to online banking on Tuesday is handing government officials a petition with more than 610,000 signatures, amid a wave of national support for his cause.

Carlos San Juan, 78, a retired doctor from Valencia in southeast Spain, traveled to Madrid and was to hand the signatures to the secretary of state for the treasury, Carlos Cuerpo, at the Economy Ministry.

His petition on change.org struck a chord with many people in Spain as banks seek to drive business online. The petition resonated beyond older people, with some people commenting on his petition website that their parents are confronted with similar difficulties.

As the campaign gathered momentum last month, he received a phone call from the governor of the Bank of Spain, the country’s central bank, and the government publicly appealed to banks to ensure they were catering for the needs of older people.

Referring to Spain’s estimated 10 million retirees, San Juan said outside the Economy Ministry that he was motivated by the “desperation of many, many people who feel excluded.”

On his petition website he complained that “nowadays almost everything is done on the internet ... and we don’t understand those machines.”

“We don’t deserve this exclusion,” he said, demanding “human attention” when he goes to a bank.

He said he had at times felt “humiliated” when asking for help from a bank employee “and they treated me as if I was an idiot because I couldn’t do it.”

His slogan on change.org is “SoyMayorNOidiota” (I’m a senior citizen, not an idiot).

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.