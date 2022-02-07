Spirit Airlines, Tyson Foods rise; Cerence, Zimmer fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $3.73 to $25.46

Frontier is buying rival airline Spirit for $2.9 billion in cash and stock to create the nation’s fifth largest carrier.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $5.15 to $29.75.

The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly a buyout target for companies including Amazon and Nike.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $10.80 to $99.09.

The meat producer beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up $4.84 to $62.26.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Energizer Holdings Inc., up 79 cents to $34.94.

The maker of Energize and Eveready batteries beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Cerence Inc., down $19.97 to $43.61.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., down $11.16 to $111.67

The orthopedic device maker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Allegiant Travel Co., down 12 cents to $173.11.

The parent company of budget airline Allegiant said president John Redmond will take over as CEO on June 1.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) 2.9 $111.75 -9.0% 0.86% 28.73 Buy $164.32 Peloton Interactive (PTON) 2.8 $29.42 +19.6% N/A -13.68 Hold $62.35 onsemi (ON) 2.5 $62.27 +8.4% N/A 40.70 Buy $61.95 Tyson Foods (TSN) 3.1 $99.10 +12.2% 1.86% 11.88 Buy $91.14 Allegiant Travel (ALGT) 2.7 $173.06 -0.1% N/A 19.94 Buy $242.50

