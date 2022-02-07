S&P 500   4,483.87 (-0.37%)
DOW   35,091.13 (+0.00%)
QQQ   355.78 (-0.62%)
AAPL   171.85 (-0.31%)
MSFT   301.30 (-1.52%)
FB   224.40 (-5.35%)
GOOGL   2,792.11 (-2.57%)
AMZN   3,164.00 (+0.36%)
TSLA   907.80 (-1.68%)
NVDA   248.65 (+2.25%)
BABA   115.29 (-5.67%)
NIO   24.03 (+0.29%)
AMD   123.83 (+0.19%)
CGC   7.83 (-0.25%)
MU   81.02 (-0.18%)
GE   99.90 (+0.90%)
T   23.88 (-0.83%)
F   17.88 (-0.45%)
DIS   142.51 (+0.35%)
AMC   14.91 (-2.87%)
PFE   53.43 (+0.81%)
ACB   4.16 (-1.19%)
BA   211.92 (+2.65%)
Spirit Airlines, Tyson Foods rise; Cerence, Zimmer fall

Monday, February 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $3.73 to $25.46

Frontier is buying rival airline Spirit for $2.9 billion in cash and stock to create the nation’s fifth largest carrier.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $5.15 to $29.75.

The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly a buyout target for companies including Amazon and Nike.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $10.80 to $99.09.

The meat producer beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up $4.84 to $62.26.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Energizer Holdings Inc., up 79 cents to $34.94.

The maker of Energize and Eveready batteries beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Cerence Inc., down $19.97 to $43.61.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., down $11.16 to $111.67

The orthopedic device maker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Allegiant Travel Co., down 12 cents to $173.11.

The parent company of budget airline Allegiant said president John Redmond will take over as CEO on June 1.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)2.9$111.75-9.0%0.86%28.73Buy$164.32
Peloton Interactive (PTON)2.8$29.42+19.6%N/A-13.68Hold$62.35
onsemi (ON)2.5$62.27+8.4%N/A40.70Buy$61.95
Tyson Foods (TSN)3.1$99.10+12.2%1.86%11.88Buy$91.14
Allegiant Travel (ALGT)2.7$173.06-0.1%N/A19.94Buy$242.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

