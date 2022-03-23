Sportswear Stock Struggles to Recover Lost Ground

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is an American company that manufactures and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and outerwear equipment. COLM's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. At last glance, COLM is down 1.7% at $92.38.

On March 9, Columbia Sportswear Company announced the appointment of Pri Shumate as Chief Marketing Officer for the Columbia brand. In this role, Shumate will report to the Executive V.P. and President of the Columbia brand, Joe Boyle, effective March 14.

Columbia Sportswear stock has decreased about 15% year-over-year and COLM is down 18% since reaching an all-time high of $114.98 last April. Additionally, shares of COLM have dropped 4% year-to-date but Columbia Sportswear stock is currently up 12% from a 52-week low of $83.62 just reached earlier this month. Columbia Sportswear also offers a dividend yield of 1.28% with a forward dividend of $1.20.

Moreover, Columbia Sportswear delivered a strong recovery for fiscal 2021, with annual revenues and net income increasing by 25% and 228%, respectively. The retail company had previously reported an 18% decrease in revenues and a 67% drop in net income for fiscal 2020. In addition, COLM is estimated to see a 12.6% increase in earnings and a 6.2% increase in revenues next year.

From a fundamental point of view, Columbia Sportswear stock also offers a fair valuation and provides a healthy balance sheet. COLM trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82. The retail name also holds $895 million in cash and $385 million in total debt, making COLM a relatively low-risk investment. However, the businesses’ growth potential is also limited, making Columbia Sportswear stock best suited for long-term value investors.

