Spotify Stock Could Come Dangerously Close to Record Low

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) is down 4.5% to trade at $78.69 this afternoon, amid a is down 4.5% to trade at $78.69 this afternoon, amid a broader market pullback . The security has fallen 71.1% in the past 12 months, and is just off a Nov. 4, record low of $69.49, despite the $70 level seemingly emerging as support. It looks like Spotify Technology stock could continue tumbling lower on the charts, however, after the equity came within striking distance of a historically bearish trendline. Digging deeper, the security is running into its 40-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's last study, SPOT has seen five similar signals in the past three years. The stock was lower after each signal one month later in 60% of those cases, averaging a 10.7% drop. A move of similar magnitude would place SPOT just shy of a fresh all-time low.

A sentiment shift amongst the brokerage bunch could keep headwinds blowing for Spotify Technology stock. Of the 21 firms in coverage, 12 still say "buy" or better, while the12-month consensus target price of $115.58 is a lofty 46.8% premium to the security's current perch. This leaves ample room for downgrades and/or price-target cuts going forward.

Short-term options traders have been overwhelmingly optimistic on SPOT, too. This is per its Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) 0.52, which ranks higher than just 4% of readings from the past year. An unwinding of these bullish bets could pressure shares lower still.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

