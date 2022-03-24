Spotify Stock on the Rise After Google Updates Payment Program

The shares of Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) are up 4.9% at $155.90 this morning, following news that Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google will begin letting the streaming platform use its own payment system in its Android app. The move is part of Google's new pilot payment system, and will allow user to decide weather they want to pay through the Google Play Store or Spotify's payment program.

The equity is coming off a two-year low of $118.20, touched on March 14. Thanks to today's pop, SPOT looks ready to topple pressure at its 40-day moving average for the first time since mid-November. The security is still down roughly 36% this year.

Options bears have taken this time to target the streaming stock. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) 1.31 puts have been picked up for every call during the past 10 weeks. This ratio stands higher than all but 1% from the past 12 months, implying a much heavier-than-usual appetite for long calls of late.

Short sellers have also been building their positions, with short interest surging 30.9% in the last two reporting periods. Despite this, the 6.34 million shares sold short make up a relatively slim 4.5% of the stock's available float, and less than three days' worth of pent-up buying power.

Analysts have remained optimistic. Of the 16 in coverage, 12 say "buy" or better, while the 12-month consensus price target of $237.28 is a 51.1% premium to last night's close.

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.