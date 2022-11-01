Spotlight Shines on Emerson Electric Stock

S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)

Spotlight Shines on Emerson Electric Stock

Mon., October 31, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) is in focus today, after reports surfaced that it is selling a majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone (BX) in a deal that is valued at roughly $14 billion. The company also reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results before the bell this morning. At last glance, EMR was up 0.4% to trade at $87.75.

EMR has been rebounding up the charts since its Sep. 27 two-year low of $72.40, currently on track for its seventh-straight daily win. The stock's 200-day moving average could cut this rally short at the $88 level, however. Year-to-date, the equity is down 5.4%. 

Analysts have yet to respond to today's news. Of the 15 in coverage, eight carry a "buy" or better rating on Emerson Electric stock, with seven a "hold." The 12-month consensus price target of $99.65 is a 13% premium to current levels. 

It's also worth noting that EMR's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 76.07 sits in "overbought" territory. This means the shares could be due for a short-term drop in price. 

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.