S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   266.76
5 Investments to Avoid and Alternatives That Are Worth It
Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
IRS mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight
US stocks slip over worries about higher interest rates
US probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes
Sprinkling of Economic Data Scheduled for Last Week of the Year

Thu., December 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
The last week of 2022 is quiet in terms of earnings, with only Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) scheduled to report. Investors will still have something to sift through every day during the holiday-shortened week, however, as economic data will be evenly distributed throughout the week. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 26, the market is closed for the Christmas holiday.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 will bring the goods trade balance, retail inventories, and the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index. 

Pending home sales data is on tap Wednesday, Dec. 28

Initial and continuing jobless claims data are the only items scheduled on on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The last trading day of the year, Friday, Dec. 30, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out.

