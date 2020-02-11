S&P 500   3,357.75 (+0.17%)
DOW   29,276.34 (0.00%)
QQQ   232.01 (+0.02%)
AAPL   319.61 (-0.60%)
FB   207.19 (-2.76%)
MSFT   184.44 (-2.26%)
GOOGL   1,510.06 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,150.80 (+0.79%)
CGC   19.91 (+4.51%)
NVDA   267.89 (+1.87%)
BABA   217.21 (+0.67%)
MU   57.25 (-0.14%)
GE   12.85 (-0.46%)
TSLA   774.38 (+0.40%)
AMD   53.80 (+2.95%)
T   38.17 (-0.44%)
ACB   1.54 (-1.28%)
F   8.10 (+0.50%)
NFLX   373.69 (+0.71%)
BAC   34.77 (+0.23%)
DIS   141.01 (-1.11%)
GILD   67.76 (-1.78%)
Sprint, AutoNation rise; Under Armour, Goodyear Tire fall

Posted on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Sprint Corp., up $3.72 to $8.52

A federal judge's ruling removed an obstacle to the wireless company's $26.5 billion acquisition by T-Mobile.

Under Armour Inc., down $3.03 to $15.12

The athletic clothing company said it may need to restructure and warned investors about weak profits and sales.

Amkor Technology Inc., up $1.69 to $13.24

The chip packaging and test services provider handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Brighthouse Financial Inc., up $4.49 to $46.60

The annuity and life insurance company beat analysts' profit forecasts and announced a $500 million buyback program.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down $1.63 to $11.56

The tire maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., up $15.58 to $173.32

The medical research equipment and services provider reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

AutoNation Inc., up $2.76 to $46.49

The car dealership reported higher demand for used cars during the fourth quarter that helped earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

RingCentral Inc., up $14.41 to $227.02

The cloud-based phone system provider gave investors a solid sales forecast after reporting surprisingly good earnings.

