Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China

S&P 500   3,783.28
DOW   30,273.87
QQQ   281.98
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
S&P 500   3,783.28
DOW   30,273.87
QQQ   281.98
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
S&P 500   3,783.28
DOW   30,273.87
QQQ   281.98
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
S&P 500   3,783.28
DOW   30,273.87
QQQ   281.98
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear

Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China

Thu., October 6, 2022 | Krishan Francis, Associated Press
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe meets Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said Thursday his government has started debt restructuring discussions with China, an important step toward finalizing an International Monetary Fund rescue of the island nation from its worst economic crisis.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Thursday that the initial talks will continue after China's Communist Party congress meeting that begins Oct. 16.

Wickremesinghe, who recently returned from a trip to Japan, also said the Japanese authorities agreed to mediate the talks with China.

“China has been supporting us from ancient times and we believe they will do the same in these difficult times,” Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repaying its $51 billion foreign debt, of which it must repay $28 billion by 2027.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a $2.9 billion rescue package over four years. Finalization of the rescue hinges on assurances from Sri Lanka's creditors on debt restructuring.

Sri Lanka borrowed heavily from China over the past decade for infrastructure projects that includes a seaport, airport and a city being built on reclaimed land. The projects failed to earn enough revenue to pay for the loans, a factor in Sri Lanka's economic woes.

China is not Sri Lanka's biggest creditor. It has a share of about 10% of Sri Lanka's loans after Japan and the Asian Development Bank. However, China's assent to restructure its loans is crucial because the United States has insisted that China cooperates in the restructuring “openly and on comparable terms with each other.”

China has not committed to any restructuring, though it offered an additional loan.

___

See more AP Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.