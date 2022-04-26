S&P 500   4,296.12
DOW   34,049.46
QQQ   329.58
The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market's losses
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
Sri Lanka discusses loan from China to cover earlier debts

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | Krishan Francis, Associated Press

Wang Yi, Gotabaya Rajapaksa
FILE- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrive at the Chinese funded sea reclamation Port City project in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 9, 2022 . Sri Lanka’s government said Tuesday it is discussing obtaining another loan from Beijing to repay some of its debt to Chinese banks after China told the nearly bankrupt island nation it was not in favor of restructuring the existing loans. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government said Tuesday it is discussing obtaining another loan from Beijing to repay some of its debt to Chinese banks after China told the nearly bankrupt island nation it was not in favor of restructuring the existing loans.

Sri Lanka has nearly $7 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year and will need to repay $ 25 billion over the next five years. A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country l acks money to buy imported goods, leading to shortages of food, fuel and other essentials.

The economic crisis has brought weeks of protests across the country calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Government spokesman Nalaka Godahewa said Beijing was balking at restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt because it does not want to set that precedent. He told reporters the finance ministry will announce details of discussions with China later.

Earlier this month, the government said it was suspending repayment of foreign loans pending negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan restructuring plan.

Sri Lanka's debt problems are partly because it built infrastructure like a port, airport and road networks using Chinese loans, but the projects are not making money.

Rajapaksa had asked Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who visited Sri Lanka in January, to restructure those loans.

Central Bank figures show existing Chinese loans to Sri Lanka total around $3.38 billion, not including loans to state-owned businesses, which are accounted for separately and thought to be substantial.


