Sri Lanka heeds protests, lifts ban on agrochemical imports

S&P 500   4,683.05 (-0.16%)
DOW   35,738.89 (-0.21%)
QQQ   396.12 (-0.34%)
AAPL   160.98 (-0.27%)
MSFT   335.53 (-0.64%)
FB   338.28 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   2,903.35 (-0.42%)
AMZN   3,573.90 (-0.17%)
TSLA   1,109.74 (+0.06%)
NVDA   320.87 (+1.07%)
BABA   134.96 (+0.97%)
NIO   41.94 (-0.24%)
CGC   11.87 (+2.15%)
AMD   153.21 (+2.19%)
GE   101.62 (-0.45%)
MU   85.89 (+0.56%)
T   24.50 (-1.05%)
F   20.18 (-0.10%)
DIS   151.00 (-0.02%)
ACB   6.80 (+2.56%)
AMC   39.05 (-0.28%)
PFE   51.16 (+0.16%)
BA   209.41 (+0.13%)
S&P 500   4,683.05 (-0.16%)
DOW   35,738.89 (-0.21%)
QQQ   396.12 (-0.34%)
AAPL   160.98 (-0.27%)
MSFT   335.53 (-0.64%)
FB   338.28 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   2,903.35 (-0.42%)
AMZN   3,573.90 (-0.17%)
TSLA   1,109.74 (+0.06%)
NVDA   320.87 (+1.07%)
BABA   134.96 (+0.97%)
NIO   41.94 (-0.24%)
CGC   11.87 (+2.15%)
AMD   153.21 (+2.19%)
GE   101.62 (-0.45%)
MU   85.89 (+0.56%)
T   24.50 (-1.05%)
F   20.18 (-0.10%)
DIS   151.00 (-0.02%)
ACB   6.80 (+2.56%)
AMC   39.05 (-0.28%)
PFE   51.16 (+0.16%)
BA   209.41 (+0.13%)
S&P 500   4,683.05 (-0.16%)
DOW   35,738.89 (-0.21%)
QQQ   396.12 (-0.34%)
AAPL   160.98 (-0.27%)
MSFT   335.53 (-0.64%)
FB   338.28 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   2,903.35 (-0.42%)
AMZN   3,573.90 (-0.17%)
TSLA   1,109.74 (+0.06%)
NVDA   320.87 (+1.07%)
BABA   134.96 (+0.97%)
NIO   41.94 (-0.24%)
CGC   11.87 (+2.15%)
AMD   153.21 (+2.19%)
GE   101.62 (-0.45%)
MU   85.89 (+0.56%)
T   24.50 (-1.05%)
F   20.18 (-0.10%)
DIS   151.00 (-0.02%)
ACB   6.80 (+2.56%)
AMC   39.05 (-0.28%)
PFE   51.16 (+0.16%)
BA   209.41 (+0.13%)
S&P 500   4,683.05 (-0.16%)
DOW   35,738.89 (-0.21%)
QQQ   396.12 (-0.34%)
AAPL   160.98 (-0.27%)
MSFT   335.53 (-0.64%)
FB   338.28 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   2,903.35 (-0.42%)
AMZN   3,573.90 (-0.17%)
TSLA   1,109.74 (+0.06%)
NVDA   320.87 (+1.07%)
BABA   134.96 (+0.97%)
NIO   41.94 (-0.24%)
CGC   11.87 (+2.15%)
AMD   153.21 (+2.19%)
GE   101.62 (-0.45%)
MU   85.89 (+0.56%)
T   24.50 (-1.05%)
F   20.18 (-0.10%)
DIS   151.00 (-0.02%)
ACB   6.80 (+2.56%)
AMC   39.05 (-0.28%)
PFE   51.16 (+0.16%)
BA   209.41 (+0.13%)

Sri Lanka heeds protests, lifts ban on agrochemical imports

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 | Krishan Francis, Associated Press


FILE- A Sri Lankan tomato farmer shows pest-infected crop which he blames on unavailability of chemical pesticides in Keppetipola, Sri Lanka on July 1, 2021. Sri Lanka's government has withdrawn a ban on imports of agrochemicals that it said was aimed at encouraging organic cultivation. Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage announced on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the revocation of the ban, which took effect in April. But he said government subsidies, price guarantees for produce and technical support will only be provided to those who use organic fertilizer. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's government has withdrawn a ban on imports of agrochemicals that it said was aimed at encouraging organic cultivation.

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage announced on Wednesday the revocation of the ban, which took effect in April. But he said government subsidies, price guarantees for produce and technical support will only be provided to those who use organic fertilizer.

The ban, which many analysts said was more an effort to preserve Sri Lanka's scarce foreign reserves, drew months of protests, with farmers saying they were in danger of crop failures and poverty.

Tea growers complained that the famous Ceylon Tea brand was at risk if yields fell, creating more opportunities for competitors.

Agriculturists said that while organic farming was a welcome approach, the shift away from chemicals should be gradual to avoid food shortages.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves dwindled to just two months' worth of imports in August and its rupee currency depreciated 7.4% against the dollar in the first eight months of the year, according to the World Bank.


7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits

Are you ready for the metaverse? Yeah, I’m not either. But many people are enjoying living their life in a virtual world. However, virtual reality and augmented reality goes beyond the world of video games. The applications for this technology include remote assistance, training, and education.

And like e-commerce, this was a sector that experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessity frequently inspires new ways of thinking and so it is that millions of Americans had to figure out how to do things remotely.

But what you want to know as a prospective investor is whether there’s more growth in store. Fortune Business Insights reports that the global market for VR gaming will reach $45.2 billion by 2027. That’s up from $5.1 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. That should get your attention. It’s certainly drawn the attention of many of the tech giants. Many of the FAANG stocks are investing in this market with the expectation of massive future growth.

If you’re looking to invest in this growing sector, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven virtual reality stocks that, while they dabble in the virtual world can deliver real profits for your portfolio.

View the "7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.