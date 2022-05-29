×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
10 Best Memorial Day Deals for Entrepreneurs
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How the Changing Labor Market Is Impacting Digital Transformation
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
10 Best Memorial Day Deals for Entrepreneurs
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How the Changing Labor Market Is Impacting Digital Transformation
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
10 Best Memorial Day Deals for Entrepreneurs
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How the Changing Labor Market Is Impacting Digital Transformation
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
10 Best Memorial Day Deals for Entrepreneurs
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How the Changing Labor Market Is Impacting Digital Transformation

Sri Lanka PM invites protesting youth to join governance

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | Krishan Francis, Associated Press


People watch a telecast speech of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at a deserted bar in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Sri Lanka’s prime minister said Sunday protesting youth groups will be invited to be part of governance under political reforms he proposes to resolve the country’s political crisis triggered by an economic collapse. (AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister said Sunday that protesting youth groups will be invited to be part of governance under political reforms he is proposing to solve the country’s political crisis triggered by an economic collapse.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that under proposed constitutional reforms, powers of the president will be clipped and those of Parliament strengthened. In a televised statement to the nation, he said that governance will be broad-based through parliamentary committees where lawmakers, youth and experts will work together.

“The youth are calling for a change in the existing system. They also want to know the current issues. Therefore, I propose to appoint four youth representatives to each of these 15 committees,” Wickremesinghe said.

Protesters consisting of mainly young people have camped out outside the president’s office for more than 50 days. They're demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, holding him and his family responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis. They also want an overhaul of a system of governance, saying successive administrations since independence from Britain in 1948 have misruled the country leading to economic and social crises.

Students have led nearly daily protests in capital Colombo and elsewhere as Sri Lanka tethers on the brink of bankruptcy. It has already defaulted on its foreign loans, and is battling acute shortages of essential goods like cooking gas, fuel and medicines. People have been forced to wait for hours in long lines to try to buy goods and many still go empty handed.

The country’s foreign currency reserves have dwindled to just enough to purchase two weeks of needed imports.

Authorities announced last month that they were suspending repayment of nearly $7 billion foreign debt due this year. Sri Lanka has to pay up $25 billion through 2026. Total foreign debt of the Indian Ocean island nation is $51 billion.


According to Wickremesinghe's proposal, one of the youth representatives will be appointed by the so-called “youth parliament” and the other three will come from protesting groups and other activist organizations. "The methodology used to chose these individuals can be decided by the youth organizations themselves," he said.

There has been no immediate comment from youth groups to his proposal. Setting up new broad-based parliamentary committees apparently can be done under the current constitution, but broader reforms such as reducing presidential powers would need approval of the Supreme Court and a two-thirds parliamentary majority. It isn't clear when the bill will be introduced for debate.

Violence erupted on May 9, when Rajapaksa supporters attacked peaceful protesters. Nine people including a governing party lawmaker were killed and homes of Cabinet ministers burnt down. The unrest nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa dynasty after the president’s brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister. Three of the president’s siblings and a nephew had already quit their Cabinet posts.

Sri Lanka has been ruled by a powerful executive presidential system for nearly 45 years, and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa strengthened it further with constitutional changes as soon as he was overwhelmingly elected in 2019.

Wickremesinghe has said that he will have an economic reform plan ready within two weeks to seek approval from the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.