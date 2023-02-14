Sri Lanka to fast-track trade pact with Thailand amid crisis

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,137.29
DOW   34,245.93
QQQ   304.50
Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: OBAMA’S REVENGE (Ad)
Can Rivian Ramp Up Production Before Its Cash Burns Up?
Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: OBAMA’S REVENGE (Ad)
Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here's Why
Should Medtronic's Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
S&P 500   4,137.29
DOW   34,245.93
QQQ   304.50
Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: OBAMA’S REVENGE (Ad)
Can Rivian Ramp Up Production Before Its Cash Burns Up?
Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: OBAMA’S REVENGE (Ad)
Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here's Why
Should Medtronic's Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
S&P 500   4,137.29
DOW   34,245.93
QQQ   304.50
Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: OBAMA’S REVENGE (Ad)
Can Rivian Ramp Up Production Before Its Cash Burns Up?
Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: OBAMA’S REVENGE (Ad)
Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here's Why
Should Medtronic's Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
S&P 500   4,137.29
DOW   34,245.93
QQQ   304.50
Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: OBAMA’S REVENGE (Ad)
Can Rivian Ramp Up Production Before Its Cash Burns Up?
Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: OBAMA’S REVENGE (Ad)
Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here's Why
Should Medtronic's Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?

Sri Lanka to fast-track trade pact with Thailand amid crisis

Tue., February 14, 2023 | Bharatha Mallawarachi, Associated Press

A vender waits for customers at a vegetable market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 10, 2022. China’s government on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, confirmed it is offering Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on loan repayment as the Indian Ocean island nation struggles to restructure $51 billion in foreign debt that pushed it into a financial crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Debt-stricken Sri Lanka is fast-tracking efforts to seal a stalled trade pact with Thailand in order to boost trade and tourism, and improve the foreign currency shortage that has led to its worst economic crisis, a government minister said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka began talks with Thailand on a free trade agreement in 2016, held two rounds of discussions in 2018, and the latest last month. But government spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said there's been a “huge delay” and Sri Lanka is now determined to sign the agreement before the end of March.

The trade pact aims to boost two-way trade from $550 million to $1.5 billion.

Sri Lanka is also in talks with neighbouring India and China to reach trade agreements. The country is bankrupt and has suspended repayment of its $51 billion foreign debt, of which $28 billion must be repaid by 2027.

Gunawardena said the agreement with Thailand would help Sri Lanka to boost trade, tourism and investment and help resolve its foreign currency shortage.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $2.9 billion rescue package over four years. Its completion hinges on assurances on debt restructuring from creditors that include China, India and the Paris Club, a grouping of major creditor nations.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Recent Videos

Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald’s Stock?
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald's Stock?
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: