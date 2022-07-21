50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   307.38 (+1.44%)
AAPL   155.35 (+1.51%)
MSFT   264.84 (+0.98%)
META   183.17 (+0.04%)
GOOGL   114.34 (+0.39%)
AMZN   124.63 (+1.52%)
TSLA   815.12 (+9.78%)
NVDA   180.50 (+1.36%)
NIO   20.68 (+1.52%)
BABA   105.13 (+1.13%)
AMD   91.09 (+1.86%)
MU   63.64 (+0.54%)
CGC   2.76 (-9.51%)
T   18.92 (-7.62%)
GE   68.13 (+0.35%)
F   13.00 (+2.12%)
DIS   104.18 (+0.80%)
AMC   17.00 (-2.97%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.59%)
PYPL   82.75 (+3.13%)
NFLX   223.88 (+3.44%)
QQQ   307.38 (+1.44%)
AAPL   155.35 (+1.51%)
MSFT   264.84 (+0.98%)
META   183.17 (+0.04%)
GOOGL   114.34 (+0.39%)
AMZN   124.63 (+1.52%)
TSLA   815.12 (+9.78%)
NVDA   180.50 (+1.36%)
NIO   20.68 (+1.52%)
BABA   105.13 (+1.13%)
AMD   91.09 (+1.86%)
MU   63.64 (+0.54%)
CGC   2.76 (-9.51%)
T   18.92 (-7.62%)
GE   68.13 (+0.35%)
F   13.00 (+2.12%)
DIS   104.18 (+0.80%)
AMC   17.00 (-2.97%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.59%)
PYPL   82.75 (+3.13%)
NFLX   223.88 (+3.44%)
QQQ   307.38 (+1.44%)
AAPL   155.35 (+1.51%)
MSFT   264.84 (+0.98%)
META   183.17 (+0.04%)
GOOGL   114.34 (+0.39%)
AMZN   124.63 (+1.52%)
TSLA   815.12 (+9.78%)
NVDA   180.50 (+1.36%)
NIO   20.68 (+1.52%)
BABA   105.13 (+1.13%)
AMD   91.09 (+1.86%)
MU   63.64 (+0.54%)
CGC   2.76 (-9.51%)
T   18.92 (-7.62%)
GE   68.13 (+0.35%)
F   13.00 (+2.12%)
DIS   104.18 (+0.80%)
AMC   17.00 (-2.97%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.59%)
PYPL   82.75 (+3.13%)
NFLX   223.88 (+3.44%)
QQQ   307.38 (+1.44%)
AAPL   155.35 (+1.51%)
MSFT   264.84 (+0.98%)
META   183.17 (+0.04%)
GOOGL   114.34 (+0.39%)
AMZN   124.63 (+1.52%)
TSLA   815.12 (+9.78%)
NVDA   180.50 (+1.36%)
NIO   20.68 (+1.52%)
BABA   105.13 (+1.13%)
AMD   91.09 (+1.86%)
MU   63.64 (+0.54%)
CGC   2.76 (-9.51%)
T   18.92 (-7.62%)
GE   68.13 (+0.35%)
F   13.00 (+2.12%)
DIS   104.18 (+0.80%)
AMC   17.00 (-2.97%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.59%)
PYPL   82.75 (+3.13%)
NFLX   223.88 (+3.44%)

Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site

Thursday, July 21, 2022 | The Associated Press


Army soldiers stand guard near a barricade following an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat premise in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan security forces arrested several people by early Friday and cleared the main camp protesters have occupied for more than three months while demanding the nation's leaders resign over an unprecedented economic collapse.

Army and police personnel arrived in trucks and buses around midnight, removing tents and protest banners at the site near the presidential palace in the capital, Colombo, where demonstrators have gathered for the past 104 days. They blocked off roads leading to the site and carried long poles.

The security forces were witnessed beating up at least two journalists. The Bar Association of Sri Lanka, the main lawyers’ body in the country, also said at least two lawyers were assaulted when they went to the protest site to offer their counsel. Its statement Friday called for a halt to the “unjustified and disproportionate actions” of armed forces against civilians.

The move against the protesters followed the swearing-in Thursday of new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was chosen by lawmakers earlier this week to finish the term of the leader who fled the country after protesters stormed his residence.

He now has the power to chose a prime minister to succeed himself.

The months of protests concentrated on the ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family's political dynasty, but Wickremesinghe has also drawn their ire as a perceived Rajapaksa surrogate and an example of the country's problematic political establishment.

Sri Lanka's economic chaos has left the nation's 22 million people struggling with shortages of essentials, including medicine, fuel and food.

On Monday, in his role as acting president, Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency that gave him broad authority to act in the interest of public security and order. Authorities have broad power to search premises and detain people, and Wickremesinghe can change or suspend any law.


On Friday, he issued a notice under the state of emergency calling out the armed forces to maintain law and order. The emergency must be reviewed by Parliament regularly to decide whether to extend it or let it expire.

Wickremesinghe, 73, has wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs and has been overseeing bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund. He said Monday those discussions were near a conclusion and talks on help from other countries had also progressed. He also said the government has taken steps to resolve shortages of fuel and cooking gas.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.