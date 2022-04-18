Sri Lankan leader admits mistakes led to economic crisis

S&P 500   4,379.78 (-0.29%)
DOW   34,386.69 (-0.19%)
QQQ   336.45 (-0.59%)
AAPL   164.11 (-0.71%)
MSFT   279.24 (-0.21%)
FB   208.58 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,527.02 (-0.30%)
AMZN   3,011.76 (-0.74%)
TSLA   989.10 (+0.42%)
NVDA   213.58 (+0.47%)
BABA   93.40 (-2.19%)
NIO   18.87 (-3.97%)
AMD   92.90 (-0.17%)
CGC   6.22 (-8.80%)
MU   71.00 (+1.24%)
T   19.46 (-0.41%)
GE   90.22 (-0.67%)
F   15.52 (+0.26%)
DIS   127.03 (-2.64%)
AMC   17.04 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.88 (-2.33%)
PYPL   99.86 (-2.39%)
BA   179.44 (-1.37%)
S&P 500   4,379.78 (-0.29%)
DOW   34,386.69 (-0.19%)
QQQ   336.45 (-0.59%)
AAPL   164.11 (-0.71%)
MSFT   279.24 (-0.21%)
FB   208.58 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,527.02 (-0.30%)
AMZN   3,011.76 (-0.74%)
TSLA   989.10 (+0.42%)
NVDA   213.58 (+0.47%)
BABA   93.40 (-2.19%)
NIO   18.87 (-3.97%)
AMD   92.90 (-0.17%)
CGC   6.22 (-8.80%)
MU   71.00 (+1.24%)
T   19.46 (-0.41%)
GE   90.22 (-0.67%)
F   15.52 (+0.26%)
DIS   127.03 (-2.64%)
AMC   17.04 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.88 (-2.33%)
PYPL   99.86 (-2.39%)
BA   179.44 (-1.37%)
S&P 500   4,379.78 (-0.29%)
DOW   34,386.69 (-0.19%)
QQQ   336.45 (-0.59%)
AAPL   164.11 (-0.71%)
MSFT   279.24 (-0.21%)
FB   208.58 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,527.02 (-0.30%)
AMZN   3,011.76 (-0.74%)
TSLA   989.10 (+0.42%)
NVDA   213.58 (+0.47%)
BABA   93.40 (-2.19%)
NIO   18.87 (-3.97%)
AMD   92.90 (-0.17%)
CGC   6.22 (-8.80%)
MU   71.00 (+1.24%)
T   19.46 (-0.41%)
GE   90.22 (-0.67%)
F   15.52 (+0.26%)
DIS   127.03 (-2.64%)
AMC   17.04 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.88 (-2.33%)
PYPL   99.86 (-2.39%)
BA   179.44 (-1.37%)
S&P 500   4,379.78 (-0.29%)
DOW   34,386.69 (-0.19%)
QQQ   336.45 (-0.59%)
AAPL   164.11 (-0.71%)
MSFT   279.24 (-0.21%)
FB   208.58 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,527.02 (-0.30%)
AMZN   3,011.76 (-0.74%)
TSLA   989.10 (+0.42%)
NVDA   213.58 (+0.47%)
BABA   93.40 (-2.19%)
NIO   18.87 (-3.97%)
AMD   92.90 (-0.17%)
CGC   6.22 (-8.80%)
MU   71.00 (+1.24%)
T   19.46 (-0.41%)
GE   90.22 (-0.67%)
F   15.52 (+0.26%)
DIS   127.03 (-2.64%)
AMC   17.04 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.88 (-2.33%)
PYPL   99.86 (-2.39%)
BA   179.44 (-1.37%)

Sri Lankan leader admits mistakes led to economic crisis

Monday, April 18, 2022 | Krishan Francis And Bharatha Mallawarachi, Associated Press


Sri Lankans hold placards and shout anti-government slogans during an ongoing protest outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 18, 2022. Sri Lanka's president appointed 17 new Cabinet ministers on Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country's dire economic state. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president acknowledged Monday that he made mistakes that led to the country's worst economic crisis in decades and pledged to correct them.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made the admission while speaking to 17 new Cabinet ministers he appointed Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country’s dire economic state.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, with nearly $7 billion of its total $25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year. A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country lacks money to buy imported goods.

People have endured months of shortages of essentials like food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine, lining up for hours to buy the very limited stocks available.

“During the last two and a half years we have had vast challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the debt burden, and some mistakes on our part,” Rajapaksa said.

“They need to be rectified. We have to correct them and move forward. We need to regain the trust of the people.”

He said the government should have approached the International Monetary Fund early on for help in facing the impending debt crisis and should not have banned chemical fertilizer in an attempt to make Sri Lankan agriculture fully organic. Critics say the ban on imported fertilizer was aimed at conserving the country's declining foreign exchange holdings and badly hurt farmers.

The government is also blamed for taking out large loans for infrastructure projects which have not brought in any money.

“Today, people are under immense pressure due to this economic crisis. I deeply regret this situation," Rajapaksa said, adding that the pain, discomfort and anger displayed by people forced to wait in long lines to get essential items at high prices is justified.


The Cabinet appointments follow weeks of protests over shortages of fuel and food and demands that Rajapaksa, his politically powerful family and his government resign.

Much public anger has been directed at Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. They head an influential clan that has held power for most of the past two decades.

Thousands of protesters occupied the entrance to the president’s office for a 10th day on Monday.

The president and prime minister remain in office, but some other relatives lost their Cabinet seats in what was seen as an attempt to pacify the protesters without giving up the family's hold on power.

Many senior politicians and those facing corruption allegations were excluded from the new Cabinet in line with calls for a younger administration, though the finance and foreign affairs ministers retained their positions to assist with an economic recovery.

Most of the Cabinet resigned on April 3 after protests erupted across the country and demonstrators stormed and vandalized the homes of some Cabinet ministers.

Opposition parties rejected an offer by President Rajapaksa to form a unity government with him and his brother remaining in power. Opposition parties have failed, meanwhile, to gain a parliamentary majority.

Last week, the government said it was suspending repayment of foreign loans pending talks with the International Monetary Fund. Finance Minister Ali Sabry and officials left for talks with the IMF on Sunday. The IMF and World Bank are holding annual meetings in Washington this week.

Sri Lanka has also turned to China and India for emergency loans to buy food and fuel.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.