Sri Lankan protesters storm PM's office amid crisis

People take selfie at the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fourth days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a monthslong economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
People arrives at the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fourth days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a monthslong economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after addressing parliament during the ceremonial inauguration of the session, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Jan. 3, 2020. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, July 13, 2022, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)
Then Sri Lanka's former Defense Secretary and presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, right, waves to the media as he leaves with his wife Ayoma after casting vote in Embuldeniya, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation Wednesday, July 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Sri Lanka police men patrol at the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fourth days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, July 13, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a monthslong economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
People takes picture inside the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fourth days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a monthslong economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Sri Lanka army officer stands guard as a protester sits on the table inside the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fourth days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a monthslong economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Protesters sit on sofa inside the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fourth days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a monthslong economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A protester holds a Sri Lanka flag at the site of a protest in Colombo in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a monthslong economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence three days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A political vacuum continues in Sri Lanka with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country's deep economic woes. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
People queue up to enter the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa three days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Rajapaksa had vacated the building before the protesters came in. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Protesters dance shouting slogans against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa outside his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away in the middle of the night only hours before he was to step down amid a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Protesters dance shouting slogans against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa outside his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away in the middle of the night only hours before he was to step down amid a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Protesters stormed the Sri Lankan prime minster's office after the president fled the country only hours before he was to step down amid a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.
In recent days, protesters have occupied several government buildings demanding their top leaders step down. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Rajapaksa had agreed to resign under pressure.
Protesters are demanding that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe step down immediately. He said he would leave once a new government was in place.7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile
