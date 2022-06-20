×
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday

Stallone, Costner, Chastain help launch Paramount+ in UK

Monday, June 20, 2022 | The Associated Press


Sylvester Stallone poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site Paramount +, in London, Monday, June 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — Paramount+ flexed the star power of its shows as it prepares to launch in the United Kingdom with an event attended by Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain and more.

The expansion delivers overseas some popular programs like Costner's “Yellowstone” and "Star Trek Discovery” to U.K. audiences. Subscribers will also get to see Stallone's scripted television debut in “Tulsa King,” in which he plays a Mafia capo.

“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do, and I don’t know how I’ve avoided playing a mobster my whole life. I don’t get it — that’s the way people look at me anyway. So finally, an opportunity comes along,” Stallone said.

The service launches Wednesday.

Paramount+ joins an already crowded market of streaming giants in the U.K. and will compete with Amazon, Netflix and others. It arrives with more than 8,000 hours of programs, including the expanding “Yellowstone” series. Paramount and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Monday that its next spinoff starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford would be titled “1923” and would focus on the Prohibition era following World War I.

Chastain stars with Michael Shannon in the series “George & Tammy,” while Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson appear in “The First Lady,” about U.S. presidents' wives.

Sonequa Martin-Green was thrilled that her series “Star Trek Discovery” will reach a wider audience. "Especially with ‘Trek,’ I think it should always be globally celebrated because of what it represents and because of what it’s done.”

Miranda Cosgrove’s hit series “iCarly” will also feature on the streaming platform.

“Hopefully it’ll make people happy here like it did in the United States,” said the 29-year-old actor, singer and producer. “I’ve played the character Carly for most of my life. So, yeah, it’s definitely something that I hold very dear to my heart.”


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.