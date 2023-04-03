Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort

S&P 500   4,119.42 (+0.25%)
DOW   33,587.22 (+0.94%)
QQQ   319.31 (-0.50%)
AAPL   165.76 (+0.52%)
MSFT   286.24 (-0.71%)
META   212.34 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   103.64 (-0.09%)
AMZN   101.98 (-1.27%)
TSLA   194.19 (-6.40%)
NVDA   277.19 (-0.21%)
NIO   9.77 (-7.04%)
BABA   97.88 (-4.21%)
AMD   95.89 (-2.16%)
T   19.39 (+0.73%)
F   12.60 (+0.00%)
MU   58.98 (-2.25%)
CGC   1.69 (-3.43%)
GE   96.49 (+0.93%)
DIS   99.70 (-0.43%)
AMC   5.07 (+1.20%)
PFE   41.46 (+1.62%)
PYPL   75.21 (-0.96%)
NFLX   346.59 (+0.32%)
S&P 500   4,119.42 (+0.25%)
DOW   33,587.22 (+0.94%)
QQQ   319.31 (-0.50%)
AAPL   165.76 (+0.52%)
MSFT   286.24 (-0.71%)
META   212.34 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   103.64 (-0.09%)
AMZN   101.98 (-1.27%)
TSLA   194.19 (-6.40%)
NVDA   277.19 (-0.21%)
NIO   9.77 (-7.04%)
BABA   97.88 (-4.21%)
AMD   95.89 (-2.16%)
T   19.39 (+0.73%)
F   12.60 (+0.00%)
MU   58.98 (-2.25%)
CGC   1.69 (-3.43%)
GE   96.49 (+0.93%)
DIS   99.70 (-0.43%)
AMC   5.07 (+1.20%)
PFE   41.46 (+1.62%)
PYPL   75.21 (-0.96%)
NFLX   346.59 (+0.32%)
S&P 500   4,119.42 (+0.25%)
DOW   33,587.22 (+0.94%)
QQQ   319.31 (-0.50%)
AAPL   165.76 (+0.52%)
MSFT   286.24 (-0.71%)
META   212.34 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   103.64 (-0.09%)
AMZN   101.98 (-1.27%)
TSLA   194.19 (-6.40%)
NVDA   277.19 (-0.21%)
NIO   9.77 (-7.04%)
BABA   97.88 (-4.21%)
AMD   95.89 (-2.16%)
T   19.39 (+0.73%)
F   12.60 (+0.00%)
MU   58.98 (-2.25%)
CGC   1.69 (-3.43%)
GE   96.49 (+0.93%)
DIS   99.70 (-0.43%)
AMC   5.07 (+1.20%)
PFE   41.46 (+1.62%)
PYPL   75.21 (-0.96%)
NFLX   346.59 (+0.32%)
S&P 500   4,119.42 (+0.25%)
DOW   33,587.22 (+0.94%)
QQQ   319.31 (-0.50%)
AAPL   165.76 (+0.52%)
MSFT   286.24 (-0.71%)
META   212.34 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   103.64 (-0.09%)
AMZN   101.98 (-1.27%)
TSLA   194.19 (-6.40%)
NVDA   277.19 (-0.21%)
NIO   9.77 (-7.04%)
BABA   97.88 (-4.21%)
AMD   95.89 (-2.16%)
T   19.39 (+0.73%)
F   12.60 (+0.00%)
MU   58.98 (-2.25%)
CGC   1.69 (-3.43%)
GE   96.49 (+0.93%)
DIS   99.70 (-0.43%)
AMC   5.07 (+1.20%)
PFE   41.46 (+1.62%)
PYPL   75.21 (-0.96%)
NFLX   346.59 (+0.32%)

Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort

Mon., April 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company on Friday, March 31. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company.

Lexi Rizzo, an eight-year Starbucks employee and shift supervisor, was fired from her store in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks’ workers, said Rizzo was fired after arriving a few minutes late for work. It claims the firing was retaliation for Rizzo's vocal support of the union.

Rizzo was one of the workers who first reached out to labor organizers in 2021 to unionize Starbucks stores. Since then, at least 294 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Seattle-based Starbucks opposes the unionization effort.

Starbucks said Monday that Rizzo was fired for “repeated and substantial violations” of its attendance policy, including one instance where she arrived more than three hours late for a shift. Starbucks said it had documented six instances in which Rizzo missed more than four hours of work.

“Our policies exist to maintain a welcoming environment for all partners and customers, and interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies and procedures that apply to all,” the company said in a statement.

Rizzo said in a statement that she will fight to be reinstated.

Rizzo's name appears repeatedly in a decision issued last month by a federal labor judge at the NLRB, who ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers in Buffalo after finding “egregious and widespread misconduct” by the company.

Among other things, the judge found that Starbucks was inconsistent in warning Rizzo about tardiness and illegally withheld pay raises for her and other supervisors. Starbucks is appealing that ruling.

Starbucks Workers United said two other union supporters in Buffalo and one in Eugene, Oregon, were also fired last week.

“Starbucks can fire our leaders, but they cannot stop our movement or stop the public from seeing the truth,” the union said.

Should you invest $1,000 in Starbucks right now?

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity

Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity

Starbucks has grown into a highly profitable and successful business, and its stock has become a popular investment option for many people.

Recent Videos

Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: