Starbucks, Jabil rise; NortonLifeLock, Lockheed fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Starbucks Corp., up $4.29 to $87.41.

Former CEO Howard Schultz is returning to lead the coffee chain on an interim basis as Kevin Johnson retires.

NortonLifeLock Inc., down $4 to $26.11.

The security software maker's buyout of Avast is under additional review by U.K. regulators.

Lockheed Martin Corp., down $27.33 to $421.34.

The U.S. will reportedly order fewer of the defense contractor's F-35 planes than previously expected in the Pentagon's next budget.

Jabil Inc., up $5.40 to $61.21.

The electronics manufacturer reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Shoe Carnival Inc., up $3.06 to $34.49.

The footwear retailer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Biogen Inc., up $6.44 to $203.80.

The drug developer released encouraging long-term study data for its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $11.08 to $141.34.

The investment management company is selling its minority stake in Baring Private Equity Asia to EQT.

AeroVironment Inc., up $7.25 to $81.47.

The U.S. is reportedly considering supplying Ukraine with the unmanned aircraft maker's Switchblade 300 and 600 series single-use drones.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.

Companies Mentioned in This Article